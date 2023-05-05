This week on “Sunday Morning” (May 7)

The Emmy Award-winning “CBS Sunday Morning” airs on CBS on Sundays at 9:00 a.m. ET. You can also stream it on the CBS News app at 12:00 p.m. ET. (Download the app here). The show is hosted by Jane Pauley. This week’s episode includes the following segments:

– COVER STORY: Charles III: The crowning of Britain’s new king

Correspondent Mark Phillips reports. For more info:

– FOOD: Seeing stars: How Michelin rates restaurants

The Michelin Guide has been awarding stars to restaurants for about 100 years. Correspondent Kelefa Sanneh talks with an anonymous Michelin restaurant inspector and with chefs at a restaurant with a coveted Michelin star. For more info:

– TV: Andy Cohen on becoming a parent: “I think it’s changed me in every way”

Andy Cohen talks with good friend Anderson Cooper about the joys of being a father of two young children and about “The Daddy Diaries,” Cohen’s new book detailing ways in which he is becoming like his parents.

– MOVIES: Tom Hanks on his novel approach to movies

Tom Hanks talks with Turner Classic Movies host Ben Mankiewicz about his experiences in Hollywood, which are the inspiration for his new novel about the adventures that go into the creation of a film. For more info:

– MUSIC: Ed Sheeran on changing course with his latest album, “Subtract”

Ed Sheeran talks with correspondent Seth Doane about his new album, which is a stripped-down return to his singer-songwriter roots, and reflects recent personal challenges, loss, mental health struggles, and controversy. He also discusses the recent lawsuit accusing him of plagiarism. For more info:

– HISTORY: Henry Kissinger at 100

Former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger talks with “Sunday Morning” senior contributor Ted Koppel about today’s global tensions, hazards that artificial intelligence poses in crisis situations, and his response to critics about his record on war and peace. For more info:

– FASHION: Fashion industry disruptor Aurora James

Aurora James talks with correspondent Alina Cho about her commitment to designing a better, more diverse future, with a focus on sustainability and empowerment of local artisans, and her new memoir, “Wildflower.” For more info:

– NATURE: A half-hour of nature scenes featuring birds

Sit back and enjoy this half-hour of nature scenes featuring birds, from “Sunday Morning” videographers.

