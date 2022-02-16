This Week’s Best Concerts | Houston Press

Is it just me, or are we finally reaching the point where there’s more live music to enjoy in a week’s time than there is time in a week? I’m ecstatic and hope you are too. Keep scrolling to see what’s on tap through the weekend.If the guitar is a boy’s toy and the steel guitar is God’s steel, Carolyn Wonderland is the Mother Mary of country music. She’s got the twang, the attitude, the pipes and more talent than us normies could ever hope for. Wonderland dropped out of high school (in Houston) to pursue music full-time (in Austin), and she even lived in her van for a brief period while touring and promoting her music. Since then, she has won a bevy of Texas music awards. While her sound is primarily blues-driven, she has the ability incorporate country, zydeco, swing and gospel without missing a beat. Fans can see her at the Continental Club on Wednesday.Seemingly overnight, Puerto Rico’s Bad Bunny became one of the hottest artists in the world. After rising to prominence in 2016 via Soundcloud, he landed a feature on Cardi B’s 2018 hit “I Like It,” which spent 51 weeks on Billboard’s Hot 100, and the reggaeton rapper hasn’t stopped releasing hits and breaking records since. Due to increased demand, Bad Bunny will perform back-to-back concerts at the Toyota Center tonight and tomorrow.Austin-native Patrice Pike cut her teeth as the front woman of Sister Seven, a jam band formed in 1991. When the group disbanded a decade later, Pike released her debut solo album,, which saw her honing her craft as a singer-songwriter. Pike – who has been favorably compared to Tina Turner, Bessie Smith, Janis Joplin and even Robert Plant – performs on Friday at McGonigel’s Mucky Duck.Seven years after their formation, Florida rockers Underoath finally achieved mainstream success with. Supported by “It’s Dangerous Business Walking Out Your Front Door” and “Reinventing Your Exit,” the band’s fourth studio album introduced listeners to vocalist Spencer Chamberlain, who replaced founding member Dallas Taylor. Since then, Underoath has received a handful of Grammy nods, most recently in 2018 for “On My Teeth. On tour in support of, the post-hardcore rockers will visit Bayou Music Center this Saturday.Some rappers are lyrical, while others let their beats carry them. But every now and then, fans of hip hop are treated to an artist who can spit clever wordplay without sacrificing catchy hooks and dance-friendly tunes. Hailing from the nation’s capital, Wale is one of the few contemporary rappers who can walk this line. The DC native has been gifting rap aficionados with a steady stream of content for the past decade, and he is currently on tour in support of his latest release. See him House of Blues on Sunday.