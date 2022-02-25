This year, Dallas residents get ready for winter storm

The warning that a winter storm will hit North Texas starting Wednesday night sent Dallas residents into action. They wanted to be prepared for freezing rain, sleet and snow to avoid what they faced last year.

Many who faced difficulties when they lost power, water or food during the winter storm in February 2021 said that was enough of a lesson to want to have a contingency plan this year. The week-long ordeal claimed the lives of 246 people across the state.

One of those with a plan was Amy Ríos, 19, who decided to go shopping for essentials two days before the storm was expected to hit to avoid what she went through last year.

“We ran out of water and food, and we had to go out when it was already snowing,” said Ríos, an accounting student at Brookhaven College. “It was a problem not only to get to the store but also to find that many things were out of stock, and we had almost no food.”

Ríos said she saw a news report about the weather and decided to buy enough water, milk, bread, and non-perishable foods.

“I have a 3-year-old sister, and she has to have food, without fail,” Ríos said.

Érika Rafael, 34, also went to El Rancho in Far North Dallas to shop for enough food for her two children. She wanted to be prepared in case her children need to stay home like last year and make sure they don’t have to leave home to stock their pantry during the prolonged freeze, which was forecast to last for about 48 hours.

“Last year, neither our power nor water went out. We also had food, but this is mostly a precaution to make sure my kids don’t run out of anything,” Rafael said.

Rafael cleans hotel rooms for a living, and although her job offered her a room so she could avoid the road to get to work, she couldn’t accept the offer because she has to take care of her kids.

“I have to stay to take care of my children, and even more so with this weather because we don’t know what could happen,” Rafael said.

During last year’s storm, multiple apartment complexes in Dallas lost power and access to water, affecting thousands of residents for about two weeks..

Martin Martiniano, 65, a maintenance worker at Urbano at Midtown apartments in Vickery Meadow, recalled the uncertainty he felt.

“We didn’t have water or power for about a week; it was evident that had happened in many apartments,” Martiniano said. “It truly was very horrible. It was a very difficult time.”

This year he plans to leave faucets in his apartment dripping so the continuous water flow prevents the pipes from freezing.

Demon Flock, 41, prepared by buying canned foods and bottled water because he was out of power and water for more than a week for last year’s freeze.

“It’s true that we all have post-traumatic stress and anxiety of what could happen, but this time we’re trying to prepare,” Flock said. “I’m worried that it could last many days because I’m not working right now, and I live day by day saving and selling things. And if I don’t have a job I won’t be able to buy food.”

He recalled last year he had to cover himself with multiple blankets to keep warm because his heater was not working, and his food supply ran out little by little.

“We learned our lesson during last year’s winter storm, and we don’t have a choice but to be prepared as best as we can,” Flock said. “Yes, I’m scared and I’m worried, but we have to be prepared.”

