Thomas Keebler faces child abuse charges in road rage attack

A 40-year-old guy with an in depth legal historical past who is regarded as to be a “danger on the road and off,” is dealing with charges of child abuse and battery after allegedly attacking a 16-year-old lady and her boyfriend in a fuel station car parking zone following a road rage incident in Florida, in line with a news liberate from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office. Thomas Keebler used to be charged with battery, legal mischief, and child abuse in the April 21 attack on the Boggy Bayou Store on Highway 20 in Niceville, Florida.

Corey Dobridnia, spokesperson for the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, mentioned in an interview with Mobile, Alabama’s Fox10, “He just obviously became enraged and couldn’t control his temper, and it got out of hand fast and ended up shoving a girl to the ground and putting the other gentleman in a headlock and hitting him several times. When you’re 16, 17, 18 years old, you’re not expecting a grown man to get out and just start attacking you, especially as a female. It’s scary. And some of that stuff, even though they don’t have injuries, they’re still going to be mentally scarred, just from that whole interaction.”

The suspect adopted the kids’ automobile into the car parking zone and parked in entrance of it to stop them from leaving after tailgating them and aggressively passing the automobile on Highway 20, government mentioned.

Deputies mentioned Keebler may also be noticed in retailer surveillance video “aggressively exiting his truck while enraged,” lunging and seeking to hit the backseat passenger.

According to officers, when a passenger in the backseat attempted to go out the car, Keebler kicked the door a couple of occasions to stop the passenger from getting out. Keebler additionally allegedly driven a juvenile to the bottom. When the motive force tried to intrude, Keebler allegedly put him in a headlock and many times hit him earlier than fleeing the scene. A just right Samaritan reportedly stepped in to scare Keebler off.

Authorities from the Walton County Sheriff’s Office, who mentioned deputies had encountered Keebler a couple of occasions and issued him tickets this yr, contacted him. He became himself into the Walton County Jail on Tuesday night time.

Keebler has an in depth legal historical past, together with riding beneath the affect, attack, ownership of cocaine, terroristic threats, and public intoxication, amongst different charges from jurisdictions around the southeast, in line with government. “He is a danger on the road and off,” Sheriff Michael Adkinson mentioned in the news liberate.



