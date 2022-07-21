Thompson and Ferbrache Named Assistant Managers

LaShawn Thompson and Jason Ferbrache were named recently as assistant city managers.

City Manager Craig Freeman made the announcement.

The post is the second highest position in city government.

Prior to the announcement, Mr. Thompson was the municipal court administrator and Mr. Ferbrache was the director of public transportation and parking.

The appointments were effective on June 24.

Both will continue to lead their departments while filling their new positions.

LaShawn and Jason were selected from a highly qualified group of applicants, including many proven leaders within the organization,” City Manager Freeman said.

“Together, they bring almost 40 years of City experience and a customer service focus to the City Manager’s Office.”

The two will oversee the city’s 22 departments along with Assistant City Managers Laura Johnson and Aubrey McDermid.

Department assignments are:

Finance, Public Works, Utilities, MAPS and the Inclusion and Diversity program.

Parks and Recreation, Planning, Public Information, Development Services and venue contract facilitation.

Airports, General Services, Human Resources, City Clerk, General Services, Municipal Courts and Zoo.

Fire, Police, Information Technology and Public Transportation and Parking and law enforcement policy implementation.

Assistant city managers report to the city manager, who oversees day-to-day operations, a staff of 4,989 and a budget of $1.8 billion.

The city manager reports to the City Council at the top of Oklahoma City’s Council-Manager form of government.

Mr. Thompson, 51, started her City career as a probation officer in 1999, earning a promotion to chief probation officer in 2001 before being named court administrator in 2015.

She is most proud of leading the department during the COVID-19 pandemic with minimal disruption to operations while focusing on the safety of customers and employees. Some of her achievements include the construction of the new Municipal Court Building, the implementation of a new court case management system and electronic citations. Thompson led the City’s criminal justice reform efforts, spearheading outreach programs that improved services and transparency in Municipal Court.

She received a master’s degree in human relations with an emphasis in leadership and organization management from the University of Oklahoma.

She graduated with her bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of Central Oklahoma.

Mrs. Thompson and her husband, Deputy Fire Chief Harold Thompson, have four children and seven grandchildren.

Mr. Ferbrache, 50, began his City career in 2005 as a management and budget analyst in the Finance Department. He was promoted to deputy budget director in 2007, assistant director of public transportation in 2013 and parking and Public transportation and Parking director in 2014.

Mr. Ferbrache helped grow the Public Transportation and Parking Department from 222 positions to 328 positions while adding new public transit modes and improving EMBARK’s frequency, hours and customer amenities. He oversaw improvements to the City’s parking system including full conversion to electronic parking meters, implementation of mobile parking app and the construction of the convention center garage.

Construction began on the City’s first Bus Rapid Transit system June 28.

He will continue to serve as the interim executive director of the Regional Transpiration Authority of Central Oklahoma.

Mr. Ferbrache received a master of business administration degree from Southwestern Oklahoma State University and graduated from that school with a bachelor of science degree.

He and his wife, Melissa Ferbrache, have a boy.