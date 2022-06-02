Florida

Thousands celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee; Queen seeks reign record

June 2, 2022
Word Fence


Hundreds have a good time Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee; Queen seeks reign document – CBS Miami


Watch CBS Information


Hundreds are celebrating Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. CBS Information overseas correspondent Holly Williams stories from London. Then, CBS Information senior overseas correspondent Mark Phillips joins CBS Information’ Anne-Marie Inexperienced and Vladimir Duthiers to speak concerning the subsequent document the Queen is making an attempt to set.

Be the primary to know

Get browser notifications for breaking information, reside occasions, and unique reporting.


Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram