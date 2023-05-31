Thousands of Hillsborough voters affected by data breach, SOE says

The Hillsborough County Supervisor of Elections Office has reported a case of felony cyber job that led to a data breach affecting just about 58,000 people. The incident is recently being investigated by federal, state, and native police officers.

Investigators have published that an unauthorized consumer won get right of entry to to private id information and illegally copied information. About 58,000 folks have been affected by the unlawful data breach, and they’ll obtain notification letters this week informing them of the incident.

The information probably accessed throughout the breach may just comprise social safety or motive force’s license numbers basically used for voter registration repairs. Hillsborough SOE has clarified that the voter registration gadget and poll tabulation gadget weren’t accessed and remained protected.

The voter registration listing repairs is a state-mandated procedure geared toward steadily reviewing the voter roll and offering updates. Hillsborough SOE is operating to verify the security and safety of the affected people and is taking vital steps to stop any longer breaches.