Three Dead After Shooting at South Texas Sports Bar – NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth

February 22, 2022
Al Lindsey
Three men were killed during an early Sunday morning shooting at a South Texas sports bar, according to police.

Officers responded to a shooting outside TKO Sports Bar and Grill in Laredo at around 2 a.m. on Sunday.

Laredo police found three men had been shot after a fight between several individuals.

Two of the men, ages 21 and 25, died at the scene, while the third man, 21 years old, was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the three victims.

No arrests have been made in the case.



