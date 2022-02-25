Three Former Minneapolis Police Officers Found Guilty Of Violating George Floyd’s Civil Rights

The three Minneapolis cops who stood by as Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd have been discovered responsible of violating his civil rights.
CNN reports a St. Paul jury discovered Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane violated Floyd’s civil rights, exhibiting deliberate indifference to his medical wants whereas Chauvin held his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly 9 minutes.
The jury additionally discovered Thao and Kueng responsible of failing to intervene to cease Chauvin. Lane didn’t face that cost, testifying that he twice tried to reposition Floyd whereas Chauvin was on him however was denied.
In keeping with the Justice Department, violating somebody’s civil proper might be “is punishable by a spread of imprisonment as much as a life time period, or the loss of life penalty,” relying on the crime and ensuing deaths, if any.
It’s unlikely the three former cops will obtain a life sentence, however it’s unclear what sentence they’re going through.
All three males are at present free on bond, and pre-sentencing proceedings will seemingly start subsequent week.
Floyd’s brother mentioned in a information convention that the responsible verdict isn’t justice as a result of it doesn’t deliver his brother again.
“That is simply accountability, it will probably by no means be justice as a result of I can by no means get George again.”
Lawyer Ben Crump, who has represented the households of a number of victims of police violence, together with Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks, mentioned the decision was an instance that police should change how they work together with Black Individuals.
“In the present day closes one other necessary chapter in our journey for justice for George Floyd and his household,” the Floyd authorized staff, together with lawyer Ben Crump, mentioned in an announcement after the decision on Thursday. They added that the verdicts ought to serve for example of why police departments “ought to broaden and prioritize instruction on an officer’s obligation to intervene and acknowledge when a fellow officer is utilizing extreme power.”
Chauvin was convicted of homicide and manslaughter and is serving greater than 20 years in jail. The three officers will seem in court docket once more later this summer time to face state prices of aiding and abetting in Floyd’s loss of life.