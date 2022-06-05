Three Gators Named to USA Volleyball U-21 National Team





GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The USA Volleyball Staff launched their 12-player U-21 Nationwide Staff roster and three Gators found themselves on the crew set to compete on the Pan American Cup.



Merritt Beason , Bre Kelley and Alexis Stucky are the three Florida players chosen to the 12-woman roster. The Gators have in all probability essentially the most players chosen of any faculty.



The 12 have been chosen from a training crew of 20 that has been understanding at Centenary Faculty in Shreveport, La. They are going to journey to La Paz, Baja California Sur, Mexico to compete on the U21 Pan American Cup on June 7-12.



Dan Fisher, women’s volleyball head coach on the College of Pittsburgh, is the U21 head coach. His assistants are Jon Newman-Gonchar, head coach on the College of New Mexico, and Heather Olmstead, head coach at BYU.



“I’m honored to be requested to steer the U.S. Girls’s U21 Nationwide Staff this yr,” Fisher said. “I am grateful for the belief that Karch Kiraly and USA Volleyball are placing in me and my workers. I am excited to work with a number of the greatest gamers in the USA on this age group and hope to symbolize this nation with pleasure.”



Virginia Pham, technical coordinator on the College of Southern California, is the effectivity analyst. Kyle Thompson, director of volleyball operations on the College of Maryland, is the crew chief. Wyatt Blue of Recreation Time Sports activities Medication is the athletic coach.



The Pan American Cup is a qualifier for the 2023 FIVB U21 World Championship. Ten teams are competing in three swimming swimming pools to begin the match. The US will share Pool C with Argentina, Canada and Costa Rica. Pool A will embody Dominican Republic, Cuba and Puerto Rico whereas Pool B holds Mexico, Chile and Honduras.



U.S. Girls’s U21 Nationwide Staff

No. Title (place, peak, hometown, HS grad 12 months, USAV space, college or college dedication)



1 Lexi Rodriguez (L, 5-5, Sterling, Sick., 2020, Nice Lakes, Nebraska)

Three Chloe Chicoine (OH, 5-10, Lafayette, Ind., 2023, Hoosier, Purdue)

Four Rachel Fairbanks (S, 6-0, Santa Ana, Calif., 2021, Southern California, Pitt)

6 Elia Rubin (OH, 6-1, Brentwood, Calif., 2022, Southern California, Stanford)

7 Mckenna Wucherer (OH, 6-1, Brookfield, Wis., 2022, Badger, Minnesota)

Eight Raven Colvin (MB, 6-1, Indianapolis, Ind., 2021, Hoosier, Purdue)

9 Norah Sis (OH, 6-2, Papillion, Neb., 2021, Nice Plains, Creighton)

11 Alexis Stucky (S, 6-2, Laramie, Wyo., 2022, Rocky Mountain, Florida)

15 Merritt Beason (OPP, 6-3, Gardendale, Ala., 2020, Florida)

16 Bekka Allick (MB, 6-3, Waverly, Neb., 2022, Nice Plains, Nebraska)

18 Bre Kelley (MB, 6-4, Rockwall, Texas, 2020, North Texas, Florida)

19 Devin Kahahawai (OH, 6-4, Kailua, Hawaii, 2022, Texas )



Head Coach: Dan Fisher (Head Coach, College of Pittsburgh)

Assistant Coach: Jon Newman-Gonchar (Head Coach, College of New Mexico)

Assistant Coach: Heather Olmstead (Head Coach, BYU)

Efficiency Analyst: Virginia Pham (Technical Coordinator, USC)

Athletic Coach: Wyatt Blue (Recreation Time Sports activities Medication)

Staff Chief: Kyle Thompson (Director of Volleyball Operations, Maryland)



Girls’s U21 Pan American Cup Schedule

(All events PDT)



Pool Play

June 7

1 p.m. Dominican Republic v Puerto Rico

Three p.m. Argentina v Canada

5 p.m. United States v Costa Rica

7 p.m. Mexico v Honduras



June 8

1 p.m. Cuba v Puerto Rico

Three p.m. Argentina v Costa Rica

5 p.m. United States v Canada

7 p.m. Mexico v Chile



June 9

1 p.m. Costa Rica v Canada

Three p.m. Dominican Republic v Cuba

5 p.m. Chile v Honduras

7 p.m. Argentina v United States



June 10

Classification and Quarterfinals



June 11

Classification and semifinals



June 12

Classification and medal matches



