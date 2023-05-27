Three men arrested for gun and drug violations

On May 25, the Beaumont Police Department apprehended 3 men for sporting guns illegally and possessing marijuana after recognizing a couple of visitors violations. A press unlock claims that all over a visitors prevent on the intersection of Lucas and Concord, narcotics officials discovered an AK-47 taste rifle, a handgun, and marijuana within the automotive. The suspects, recognized as Tyree Frazier (18), Terry Frazier (17), and Tyree Simon (17), have been taken to the Beaumont Police Department for wondering sooner than being passed over to the Jefferson County Jail.

To keep up to date on native news, climate updates, and crime experiences, obtain the 12News App for your cell tool. Additionally, get all of the newest news on crime and different incidents on our web site and put up nameless pointers by way of visiting Crime Stoppers of Southeast Texas. By offering a tip, it's essential earn as much as $1000 in cash rewards. Call 833-TIPS (8477) or use the P3Tips App to your cell tool to put up your tip anonymously.

