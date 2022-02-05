Three people dead, one injured in Wisconsin shooting

Shooting at Wisconsin apartment complex leaves three dead, including suspect Updated: 5:30 PM CST Feb 5, 2022



Hide Transcript

Show Transcript

good. Alright. My name is Peter Hammer. I’m the police chief of the village of Brown Deer. Today. At about 1009 am. Our officers were dispatched for a shots fired, call upon our arrival to the scene. Our officers were fired upon from the second floor balcony. Our officers set up a perimeter. We requested mutual aid from multiple agencies. The North Shore Milwaukee Police Department, North Shore Fire Department, Milwaukee Fire Department as well. Um After that our officers made entry Milwaukee tag team made entry into the apartment and cleared the scene. At this time we have um three people who are deceased, one who is injured, including the suspect. It was a male white, 31 years of age who is deceased, A female black, 23 years old who’s deceased. And the suspect is a male black, 26 years old and deceased. And the individual shot in the leg is a male black, 36 year old. Male Black. It appears that it started as a domestic Dispute between two people which led to the incident at this time. The scene is safe. There’s no other suspects that we’re looking for. There’s no harm or reason to believe that there’s anybody else that is going to pose a threat to our community. And I’ll take any questions at this point. So clearly the investigation is still going, we have uh I should also mention that the investigation is being conducted by the Milwaukee area investigative team being led by wauwatosa Police Department. Um While we know officers from our agency or the North North Shore agencies or any other agency fired their weapon. We brought the Milwaukee area investigative team in to help us conduct it just because of the magnitude of the of the crime scene. And so they’re they’re conducting the investigation along with the Wisconsin Department of Criminal investigations and the crime lab there right now are currently doing that um investigation. I also want to indicate that the the apartment building has been found to be safe and secure. And we are at this point, I don’t know all the relationships of all the victims involved. We have, we know at least two knew each other non life threatening injuries. I believed he might have already been released from the hospital. Another started as domestic. Have any idea how these other people got. No, I mean the best we can tell is people are trying to help out. Um and you know our officers. When they arrived the suspect was on the second floor balcony firing at our officers. They actually hit our canine squad thankfully the canine was not struck, the vehicle was struck but not not the dog or any of our officers. So I’m very thankful for that. I want to, I want to say that I’m very proud of our department of all the people that responded today. I want to especially thank the Milwaukee Police Department who responded quickly and were of the utmost help to us in this investigation as well as many others, but initially they were very helpful to us. Mhm. So thank you for that. There was a child that was in the apartment that child thankfully is unharmed and is now with family members. We believe the suspect shot himself were all shot were all shot but hit someone done from the balcony or another location. So we’re trying to determine that at this point, we believe that the there’s activity in the apartment as well as the hallway and the parking lot as well. So we don’t know exactly where everybody was shot. Hm. Yes. Yeah. Oh the building was so at this point we those that were in the building at the time and felt that they could stay, we had them shelter in place. So we have not evacuated the building. So those that are currently in the building are still in the building now, just sheltering in place. I didn’t hear that anyone was randomly shot. We’re not sure. And did the have any prior run ins with the law and a higher I do not have any criminal history with me at this point know anything about the suspect being live on facebook during the there are I was I was made aware that there was a facebook live feed going on the details of that and what was contained in that. I’m not sure. Black car here as well. Not able to go back when back sure we’re working on that. I think we’re going to try it in a couple hours I think we’ll have at least the area where the 3rd and 1st floors will be able to return the second floor of that building will probably have people not be able to go back there for a while but we’re working with them. We had Office of Emergency Management here as well as the red cross and so we have something set up. If people need to find shelter and if the people do need to find any shelter, if you can have them contact Bayside communications and we’ll get that set up. He said it started domestically. Did it turn in at all to kind of a mental health struggle. I don’t believe so how long did the negotiations? This was my shot. So we believe after firing upon our officers are officers believe that they heard one more round soon after they were shot upon and we believe that was the round that was a self inflicted gunshot wound to the suspect when they were shot. I don’t know anything else you want to kind of help about what happened here? I think I is that everything that I need to did it hit the squad car. There were officers nearby and our canine was actually in the back of the squad that was hit. So I’ll take any more one more question otherwise when will you be naming the suspect? I would imagine in the next 24 hours until we have to notify family and those anybody else. This will be the last update for the evening. Um If we have another one, we’ll send out a press release. We also have a press release that will go out after this. Uh and you’ll have that respect. Was firing from the second floor that you we believe he did. Yeah. And in place where they those that are sheltering place can leave. They are just being asked that the investigators that are there, they talked to them before they leave and then they can leave. Yes. Okay. Thank you.