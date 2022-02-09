Three Spartans Invited to NFL Combine

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Three former Michigan State Spartans – tight end Connor Heyward , wide receiver Jalen Nailor and running back Kenneth Walker III – have been invited to the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine, scheduled for March 1-7 at Lucas

Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The NFL Scouting Combine (National Invitational Camp) is organized and operated by National Football Scouting, Inc. More than 600 NFL personnel, including head coaches, general managers, scouts and medical staff representing all 32 teams, will attend the Scouting Combine and evaluate a total of 324 of the nation’s top college players eligible for the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft through on-field drills, physical testing, psychological exams, as well as formal and informal interviews.

To track official results from the players’ workouts, follow at nfl.com/combine.

A total of 60 Michigan State players have been invited to the NFL Combine since 2008.

The 2022 NFL Draft is set for April 28-30 in Las Vegas.

NFL SCOUTING COMBINE: MSU INVITES (60) SINCE 2008 – BY YEAR

2008 (4): RB Jehuu Caulcrick, TE Kellen Davis, WR Devin Thomas, S Nehemiah Warrick

2009 (3): QB Brian Hoyer, RB Javon Ringer, S Otis Wiley

2010 (2): PK Brett Swenson, WR Blair White

2011 (4): WR Mark Dell, TE Charlie Gantt, LB Greg Jones, CB Chris L. Rucker

2012 (6): RB Edwin Baker, QB Kirk Cousins, WR B.J. Cunningham, WR Keshawn Martin, S Trenton Robinson, DT Jerel Worthy

2013 (4): CB Johnny Adams, RB Le’Veon Bell, DE William Gholston, TE Dion Sims

2014 (4): LB Max Bullough, CB Darqueze Dennard, WR Bennie Fowler, S Isaiah Lewis

2015 (6): S Kurtis Drummond, LB Taiwan Jones, RB Jeremy Langford, WR Tony Lippett, WR Keith Mumphery, CB Trae Waynes

2016 (7): C Jack Allen, WR Aaron Burbridge, DE Shilique Calhoun, OT Jack Conklin, QB Connor Cook, DT Joel Heath, DL Lawrence Thomas

2017 (3): LB Riley Bullough, DL Malik McDowell, S Montae Nicholson

2018 (1): OL Brian Allen

2019 (4): WR Felton Davis III , CB Justin Layne , RB LJ Scott , S Khari Willis

2020 (7): LB Joe Bachie , QB Brian Lewerke , CB Josiah Scott , WR Darrell Stewart, WR Cody White , DE Kenny Willekes , DT Raequan Williams

*2021 (2): CB Shakur Brown , DT Naquan Jones

2022 (3): TE Connor Heyward , WR Jalen Nailor , RB Kenneth Walker III

*Brown and Jones officially earned invites to the 2021 NFL Combine, but the in-person event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.



NFL SCOUTING COMBINE: MSU INVITES (60) SINCE 2008 – BY POSITION

QB (4): Brian Hoyer (2009), Kirk Cousins (2012), Connor Cook (2016), Brian Lewerke (2020)

RB (7): Jehuu Caulcrick (2008), Javon Ringer (2009), Edwin Baker (2012), Le’Veon Bell (2013), Jeremy Langford (2015), LJ Scott (2019), Kenneth Walker III (2022)

WR (13): Devin Thomas (2008), Blair White (2010), Mark Dell (2011), B.J. Cunningham (2012), Keshawn Martin (2012), Bennie Fowler (2014), Tony Lippett (2015), Keith Mumphery (2015), Aaron Burbridge (2016), Felton Davis III (2019), Darrell Stewart (2020), Cody White (2020), Jalen Nailor (2022)

OL (3): C Jack Allen (2016), OT Jack Conklin (2016), OL Brian Allen (2018)

TE (4): Kellen Davis (2008), Charlie Gantt (2011), Dion Sims (2013), Connor Heyward (2022)

DL (9): DT Jerel Worthy (2012), DE William Gholston (2013), DE Shilique Calhoun (2016), DT Joel Heath (2016), DL Lawrence Thomas (2016), DL Malik McDowell (2017), DE Kenny Willekes (2020), DT Raequan Williams (2020), DT Naquan Jones * (2021)

LB (5): Greg Jones (2011), Max Bullough (2014), Taiwan Jones (2015), Riley Bullough (2017), Joe Bachie (2020)

DB (14): S Nehemiah Warrick (2008), S Otis Wiley (2009), CB Chris L. Rucker (2011), S Trenton Robinson (2012), CB Johnny Adams (2013), CB Darqueze Dennard (2014), S Isaiah Lewis (2014), S Kurtis Drummond (2015), CB Trae Waynes (2015), S Montae Nicholson (2017), CB Justin Layne (2019), S Khari Willis (2019), CB Josiah Scott (2020), CB Shakur Brown * (2021)

PK (1): Brett Swenson (2010)





Connor Heyward – TE – 6-0 – 230 – Duluth, Ga. – Peachtree Ridge High School

Career Bio (PDF)

CAREER NOTES: Four-year letterwinner played in 49 career games with the Spartans from 2017-21, including 28 starts (eight in 2018, one in 2019, six in 2020, 13 in 2021 / 15 at running back from 2018-20, 13 at tight end in 2021) . . . accepted a Senior Bowl invitation . . . made the position switch from running back to tight end during preseason camp in 2021 . . . finished his career with 2,265 all-purpose yards (825 rushing, 723 kick return, 711 receiving, 6 punt return) . . . scored 11 career touchdowns (six receiving, five rushing) . . . finished his career with 825 rushing yards on 211 carries with five TDs . . . had 96 career receptions for 711 yards and six touchdowns . . . returned 33 kickoffs in his career for 723 yards, ranking No. 16 on MSU career kick return yards list and tied for No. 18 on career kick return list (33) . . . was a finalist for the Paul Hornung Award as a sophomore in 2018 . . . graduated in May 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in communication.

2021 SEASON (GRADUATE SENIOR): Started all 13 games at tight end after making the position switch from running back in preseason camp . . . led Spartan tight ends and ranked tied for third on the team with a career-high 35 receptions for 326 yards and two TDs . . . earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by both the coaches and media . . . was named the Paul Hornung Watch List . . . played a total of 623 snaps, sixth most on the Spartan offense . . . 17 of the 35 catches went for either first downs or touchdowns . . . closed out his Spartan career in his home state of Georgia, catching five passes for 37 yards, including a 15-yard TD in the fourth quarter that sparked MSU’s 11-point comeback win over No. 12 Pitt in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl . . . registered season-high four catches in back-to-back games in Ohio State and Penn State games, after snaring previous season-high of three receptions in five different games, including back-to-back games (Rutgers, Western Kentucky), as part of having at least two catches in last nine consecutive games and in 11 of the 13 games overall . . . tied season high by snaring four catches for a season-high 60 yards, including 40 yards after the catch, in Penn State game, with all four coming on scoring drives, (two TDs, one FG) with two going for first downs . . . logged season-high four catches after starting Ohio State contest, most receptions since five vs. Ohio State in 2020 (12/5/20), finishing with 20 yards . . . caught first TD of season on a 2-yard catch in the second quarter of the Maryland game in only catch of the game . . . collected three catches for a season-high 52 yards at Purdue and second-highest receiving total of career, also including second-longest catch of career with a season-long 35-yard reception in first quarter, ending with two of the three catches going for first downs . . . snared two catches for 10 yards in Michigan game, with both going for first downs and both coming on MSU TD drives, in playing 56 snaps . . . had two receptions for 7 yards at Indiana . . . tallied three catches for 17 yards at Rutgers, with one going for a first down . . . had three catches for 5 yards in Western Kentucky contest, playing 50 snaps . . . started Nebraska game at tight end and had two catches for 39 yards, with both coming on same MSU drive in second quarter, including 24 YAC, with most of them on a highlight-reel 34-yard catch, leaping over and bouncing off defender, then running over another would-be tackler and getting first down, part of playing 43 offensive snaps . . . was starting tight end at Miami and had three catches for 49 yards, with 44 coming after contact, and two going for first downs, along with two coming on TD drives, including a 24-yard reception; also had nice double-block on Jayden Reed’s 8-yard TD run to seal the Victory for MSU . . . started at tight end vs. Youngstown State, playing 31 snaps . . . made career debut at tight end, starting in season-opening win at Northwestern, and snared three catches for 28 yards including a diving acrobatic catch, along with a third-down reception, running over and carrying several Northwestern defenders on way to first down, keeping Spartan drive going MSU’s second possession of the game, which concluded with a TD and a 14-0 lead . . . added a 5-yard catch on MSU’s opening possession of the third quarter, resulting in TD for a 28-7 Spartan advantage.





Jalen Nailor – WR – 6-0 – 190 – Palmdale, Calif. – Bishop Gorman High School

Career Bio (PDF)

CAREER NOTES: Three-year letterwinner finished his Spartan career with 86 receptions for 1,454 yards and 12 TDs in 28 career games from 2018-21, including 21 starts (one in 2018, four in 2019, seven in 2020, nine in 2021) . . . became the 46th Spartan to reach 1,000 career receiving yards in the Western Kentucky game on Oct. 2, 2021 . . . had four career 100-yard receiving outings (vs. Iowa, 11/7/20; vs. Western Kentucky, 10/2/21; vs. Rutgers, 10/9/21; vs. Pittsburgh, 12/30/21) and one 200-yard outing (vs. Rutgers, 10/9/21) . . . versatile playermaker finished with 1,844 career all-purpose yards (1,454 receiving, 179 kick return, 163 rushing, 48 punt return) . . . had 17 carries for 163 yards (9.6 avg) with one rushing TD, along with eight punt returns for 48 yards (6.0 ypr) and nine kick returns for 179 yards . . . closed his career ranked tied for 17th in school history in TD catches (12), 16th in yards per catch (16.9), 28th in receiving yards (1,454) and 41st in receptions (86) . . . MSU had a 20-8 record when Nailor was in the lineup, including a 9-0 mark in 2021 . . . led the Big Ten in yards per catch in 2020 (19.8 avg.) and ranked second in 2021 (18.8 avg.) . . . nickname is “Speedy.”

2021 SEASON (REDSHIRT JUNIOR): Despite playing in only nine games, all starts, ranked second on the team with career highs in receptions (37), receiving yards (695) and TD catches (6) . . . started the first eight games of the season, but missed the last four games of the regular season with a hand injury; returned to the starting lineup for the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl and led MSU with six catches for 108 yards in the win over No. 12 Pitt, his fourth career 100-yard receiving game and third of the season . . . made a spectaular one-handed grab in the second quarter vs. Pitt that went for 50 yards . . . finished the bowl game with a team-high 124 all-purpose yards (108 receiving, 16 kick return) . . . MSU was 9-0 with Nailor in the lineup in 2021 . . . ranked among the Big Ten leaders in yards per catch (second with 18.8 avg.), receiving yards per game (seventh with 77.2), TD catches (tied for seventh with six), receptions per game (tied for 12th with 4.1), all-purpose yards (17th with 86.1 ypg) and receptions (21st with 37) . . . earned honorable mention All-Big Ten accolades by the media . . . ranked third on the team in all-purpose yards with a career-high 773 (695 receiving, 81 kick return, -3 rushing) . . . 28-of-37 (.757) catches went for either first down or touchdown . . . tallied four catches for 75 yards in Michigan game, all coming in the first half, before missing second half with a hand injury . . . three of the four catches against the Wolverines went for first downs, including two setting up MSU TDs, the second coming on a 40-yard pass play on a fourth-and-1 play from midfield, setting up Spartans at the UM 8, and MSU scored on next play . . . had four catches for 22 yards at Indiana, adding 8 kick return yards, taking lateral from Jayden Reed on kickoff . . . earned first career Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week award (10/11/21) for his performance at Rutgers, notching five receptions for a career-high 221 yards (44.2 avg.) and a career-high three touchdowns, tying the MSU record with three touchdown receptions and registering the fourth-most receiving yards in a single game in Michigan State history . . . hauled in touchdown receptions of 63, 63 and 65 yards to account for all the Spartans’ first half points and help Michigan State build a 21-13 halftime lead . . . the 221 receiving yards were the fifth most in a Big Ten game this season and tied for 11th most in the FBS . . .became the first Big Ten player to record more than 220 receiving yards and at least three touchdowns since Illinois’ A.J. Jenkins caught 12 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns on Oct. 1, 2011 vs. Northwestern . . . the 44.2 yards per reception was the highest YPR in a game by a Big Ten player since 2000 (min. five receptions), bettering previous mark of 41.2 by Spartan legend Charles Rogers (2001 at Wisconsin) . . . also topped the SHI Stadium single-game receiving record by a visiting player of 207 yards held by Larry Fitzgerald of Pittsburgh in 2003 . . . teamed with quarterback Payton Thorne (339 yards passing) and Kenneth Walker III (233 rushing yards) to register the first time in Michigan State program history to have individuals with a 300-yard passing game, 200-yard rushing game and 200-yard receiving in the same game, and MSU becoming only the fifth team in FBS history to accomplish that feat, and first since 2008 . . . had career-high eight catches for 128 yards vs. Western Kentucky, teaming with Jayden Reed (127 yards) to mark the first time two MSU receivers had 100-yard efforts in the same game since Dec. 3, 2011, vs. Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game (B.J. Cunningham, five catches for 115 yards; Keshawn Martin, nine catches for 115 yards) . . . a total of 6-of-8 catches in WKU game went for first downs, including two coming on same scoring drive in fourth quarter, playing in 62 snaps after starting game at wide receiver . . . started Nebraska game and didn’t register a reception, adding one kick return for 15 yards, in playing 53 offensive snaps . . . started game at Miami and had four catches for 82 yards and a career-high tying two TDs, both coming in the second half, with an 11-yard TD catch in the third quarter, then a 39-yard TD catch with 4:12 left in the fourth quarter to seal the Victory for MSU . . . started Youngstown State game and had four receptions, for 39 yards, including a 16-yard TD in the third quarter, one of three going for first down or TD . . . started season-opening win at Northwestern, tallying two catches for 20 yards, with both going for first downs, and added one kick return for 12 yards.

Kenneth Walker III – RB – 5-10 – 210 – Arlington, Tenn. – Arlington High School

Career Bio (PDF)

CAREER NOTES: Transfer from Wake Forest joined the Spartan program in January 2021 and made an immediate impact in one record-breaking season in East Lansing . . . played in a total of 32 collegiate games (20 at Wake Forest from 2019-20, 12 at Michigan State in 2021) . . . rushed for 2,794 yards and 35 TDs on 480 carries in his career (1,158 yards and 17 TDs at Wake Forest in 2020-21; 1,636 yards and 18 TDs at MSU in 2021) . . . finished his collegiate career with 3,069 all-purpose yards (1,344 at Wake Forest; 1,725 at MSU) and 36 total TDs (17 rushing at Wake Forest; 18 rushing and one receiving at MSU) . . . had 13 100-yard rushing games in career (two at Wake Forest in 2019; three at Wake Forest in 2020; eight at Michigan State in 2021).