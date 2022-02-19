Three suspects arrested in shooting, killing of Enid store clerk





Three suspects arrested in connection to shooting, killing of Enid store clerk According to a Facebook post from the Enid Police Department, three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of an Enid store clerk. Updated: 11:33 AM CST Feb 19, 2022 Three suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting and killing of an Enid store clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Enid Police Department. >> Related: Enid police on manhunt after store clerk shot, killed On Friday morning in Enid, officials said that the three suspects robbed a Mini Mart, then shot and killed 34-year-old Kristopher Osborn. KOCO 5 will provide updates as they become available.





