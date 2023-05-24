Through art, keepsakes and advocacy, families are making sure the 21 Uvalde victims are not forgotten





Families of the 21 Uvalde taking pictures victims are the usage of artwork, keepsakes, and advocacy to bear in mind their family members. Evadulia Orta has a binder stuffed together with her son’s Pokémon playing cards, which he incessantly introduced to university to business together with his classmates. One of Rojélio Torres’ favourite playing cards includes a mystical fowl in flight. Rojélio died on May 24, 2022, when a gunman entered Robb Elementary college and killed 19 kids and two academics. Rojélio’s room is now a spot of solace for his circle of relatives, stuffed with the issues he beloved. The partitions are coated with paintings memorializing Rojélio and the different kids who died in the taking pictures. The the town plaza options 21 crosses, one for each and every sufferer, and work of art of each and every of the victims. Rojélio’s mural, painted on the aspect of a Security Finance construction, displays him in a pink blouse and jacket surrounded by way of his favourite Pokémon characters.

Families of the victims have additionally develop into activists, advocating for stricter gun laws. They have traveled to the capitol in Austin, joined by way of gun reform advocates and families of different mass taking pictures victims, to talk at native and nationwide rallies and occasions. They have supported House Bill 2744, which might have raised the minimal age to shop for a semi-automatic weapon from 18 to 21. Kimberly Mata-Rubio, whose daughter Lexi died all the way through the taking pictures, spoke at a state House committee listening to about the invoice, asking if lawmakers imagined what it might really feel love to bury their kid. Angel (*21*) spoke about his daughter, Amerie Jo (*21*), who used to be shot and killed by way of an attack rifle. Javier Cazares remembered his daughter, Jackie, who by no means made it to fifth grade. Christina Zamora’s daughter, Mayah, survived however used to be significantly injured.

Through paintings, keepsakes, and advocacy, the families of the Uvalde taking pictures victims are making sure their family members are not forgotten.