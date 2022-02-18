Thunder and TEEM Working Together

The Thunder, Oklahoma’s premium professional basketball team, is working with another team, so to speak.

The team noted its 18-month partnership with TEEM, the non-profit working to break the cycle of incarceration in the state.

The NBA team was also making good on something Thunder general manager Sam Presti said in June 2020 as the social justice movement swept across the country.

“As an organization, we’ve done our work on this, but we haven’t done enough,” he said. “It’s my hope and belief that a year from now, we’ll be sitting here and being able to recount for you the steps that have been taken, the actions that have been taken, the change that we have tried to effect and hopefully have effected.”

Ayana Lawson remembers the conversations swirling inside the walls of Thunder headquarters back then.

“Are we doing enough?” the Thunder’s vice president of lifestyle services and community engagement remembers hearing co-workers ask.

She says the franchise decided to take stock of its social-justice efforts. What was it already doing? Were those activities impactful? Could they be improved upon? How could they be expanded?

After OKC’s 2020 season concluded in the Orlando bubble, Thunder staffers began looking for a community group with which they could partner. They didn’t want to do a one-off event. They wanted to do a long-term project.

Knowing the high incarceration numbers in Oklahoma–even though the state’s total has gone down in recent years, only Louisiana and Mississippi incarcerate people at a higher rate than Oklahoma–the Thunder focused on organizations working in criminal justice.

Ultimately, it partnered with TEEM.

The Education and Employment Ministry has been around since 1987 and has helped hundreds of men and women re-enter society after incarceration. It educates. It develops. It extends a hand.

Still, TEEM executive director Kris Steele believes the partnership with the Thunder added instant validity.

“To have an organization like the Thunder partner with us and come alongside us and say, ‘We also believe in your mission, and we share values that center around human dignity and the importance of a second chance and redemption and restoration, and we believe that our community is at its best when everyone is able to contribute to a greater good,’” Steele said, “I can’t even tell you how it makes those that we get to work with and those that we serve, how it makes them feel.”

The Thunder has been working behind the scenes with TEEM for the better part of two years on a variety of projects. They figured out ways each department within the Thunder organization could do work that not only benefited TEEM but also used those employees’ strengths.

The player performance department, for example, oversees health and wellness for the Thunder. Sure, its people can rehabilitate a sprained ankle, but they can also develop a plan for healthy diet and regular exercise.

So, one of their projects for TEEM was a cookbook focused on healthy recipes. That sort of thing could help anyone involved with TEEM, but it was especially beneficial for those in the nonprofit’s culinary arts program, which readies clients for careers in restaurants and food service.

That sort of collaboration between the Thunder and TEEM happened time and again.

Thunder coaches became mentors, playing to their strengths as encouragers and developers.

Thunder communications staffers developed videos that highlighted the best of TEEM clients.

Thunder human relations oversaw mock job interviews, teaching clients how to talk about a troubled past without having it hang over the interview.

That’s just a sampling of the projects that sprang out of the unique alliance.

“TEEM will never be the same because of this partnership,” Steele said.

People inside the Thunder organization feel the same way. Eyes have been opened. Hearts have been touched.

One afternoon shortly after COVID lockdowns in the state’s prison system were eased, the Thunder partnered with TEEM to do a backyard carnival at a halfway house in Oklahoma City. There were bounce houses, carnival rides and food trucks. But most importantly, there was an opportunity for women at the halfway house to see their children.

“To sit there and see parents running to their kids because, with COVID, a lot of the facilities were on lockdown … one mom hadn’t seen her daughter in a year and a half,” Lawson said. “You’re like, ‘OK, I’m not gonna cry, I’m not gonna cry.’”

One of the moms had a toddler almost the same age as Lawson’s daughter. The toddler didn’t know who her mom was because they’d been apart so long–and it nearly broke Lawson.

“But it was just kind of like, ‘Wow, we helped do this,’” Lawson said.

Those instant-impact activities were special, but TEEM and the Thunder believe the Fair Chance Employment Expo has a chance to be the most substantial part of their alliance.

Employers starting to hire the justice-involved as well as those considering it were invited to the event at the arena earlier this week. They received tangible tools, including contact information and online workbooks to help with second-chance hiring. They heard personal testimonials, too, from some of the state’s most recognizable businesses. Love’s Travel Stops and Country Stores. Freymiller Trucking. Goodwill Industries of Central Oklahoma.

All hire people who’ve been incarcerated.

So does the Oklahoma National Stockyards. Kelli Payne, president of the stockyards, said justice-involved employees are among her most loyal and hardest working. The stockyards gave them a chance when many others wouldn’t, and those employees do everything in their power to make good on their second chance.

One of them is Jack, who had multiple convictions for driving under the influence but has kept his nose clean since he started working at the stockyards.

“If I didn’t have this job,” he told Payne one day, “I’d be dead.”

As Payne told the story, heads in the crowd nodded and a few people dabbed their eyes.

Steele admitted to the gathered crowd some of the justice-involved will reoffend and return to incarceration. He acknowledged there’s no silver bullet when it comes to recidivism.

“But,” he said, “there’s plenty of research that would suggest that the single biggest factor in breaking cycles of incarceration is employment.”

Those sorts of things drew applause, even cheers in the arena concourse.

Neither the people involved with the expo from TEEM nor from the Thunder believed one afternoon would change the world. But what if it could help change the world for a few Oklahomans who have been incarcerated? What if some employers could be motivated to hire more justice-involved? What if some could be convinced to become second-chance employers? What if more justice-involved Oklahomans are able to find work or better work?

What if that changes their lives?

“That’s a win for us,” Lawson said.

Not a win for the Thunder.

Not even a win for TEEM.

That would be a victory for all of us.