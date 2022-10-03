Oklahoma

Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets

October 3, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


The Oklahoma City Thunder will formally take the court docket once more for the primary time for the reason that finish of the 2021-22 season. In a matchup in Denver towards the Nuggets, the Thunder will look to construct chemistry and showcase the work they’ve put in over the summer time.

These are vital video games, particularly for younger groups like Oklahoma City. The entrance workplace and training employees have choices to make over the subsequent two weeks because it pertains to the ultimate 15-man roster.

What might be anticipated tonight in Denver?

Aleksej Pokusevski, Denver Nuggets

KEYS TO THE GAME: 

Outside of NBA Summer League, this would be the first time Thunder rookies Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams placed on a Thunder jersey. For Jalen Williams particularly, the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all through the preseason (knee harm) may give him much more alternative to shine.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram