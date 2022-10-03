Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Kicks Off Preseason in Denver Against Nuggets

The Oklahoma City Thunder will formally take the court docket once more for the primary time for the reason that finish of the 2021-22 season. In a matchup in Denver towards the Nuggets, the Thunder will look to construct chemistry and showcase the work they’ve put in over the summer time.

These are vital video games, particularly for younger groups like Oklahoma City. The entrance workplace and training employees have choices to make over the subsequent two weeks because it pertains to the ultimate 15-man roster.

What might be anticipated tonight in Denver?

KEYS TO THE GAME:

Outside of NBA Summer League, this would be the first time Thunder rookies Jalen Williams, Ousmane Dieng and Jaylin Williams placed on a Thunder jersey. For Jalen Williams particularly, the absence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander all through the preseason (knee harm) may give him much more alternative to shine.

Over the previous week throughout coaching camp, two of the gamers which have been mentioned as spectacular have been Aleksej Pokusevski and Tre Mann. While they’re each seemingly bench gamers at this level in their respective careers, the upside could be very excessive.

It’s unclear how a lot Denver will play its high gamers, however this ought to be an ideal take a look at for the younger Thunder roster. There’s a great probability Josh Giddey finally ends up wanting like one of the best participant on the ground for Oklahoma City, as he seems to take one other bounce this season. If he is capable of get his jumper going, the Australian guard may emerge as among the best younger gamers in the NBA this season.

These preseason video games are extra about getting gamers again right into a rhythm and attempting out lineups than successful or shedding, however each groups will probably be very aggressive. There’s actual roles and roster spots on the road for gamers on each groups.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Denver Nuggets (0-0)

WHEN:

Monday, Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Ball Arena – Denver, CO

TV/RADIO:

Thunder Mobile App, okcthunder.com, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Following this contest, the Thunder will head again to Oklahoma City for back-to-back video games towards worldwide squads. They’ll begin with Adelaide 36ers on Oct. 6 adopted by Maccabi Ra’anana on Oct. 9.

