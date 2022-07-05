Thunder Gameday: Oklahoma City Takes On Jazz in Summer League Opener

The Oklahoma City Thunder are set to play in two summer season leagues in the approaching weeks. The first of those is in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz on the docket in their first matchup.

This is a good alternative for younger prospects to showcase their abilities and the development they’ve created from the season prior. Who ought to we anticipate to shine in this opening recreation?

Alonzo Adams/USA TODAY Sports

KEYS TO THE GAME:

On Monday morning, the Thunder launched their total summer season league roster. This is a stacked roster, but it surely’s nonetheless considerably unclear who will probably be taking part in large minutes in Salt Lake City.

For Utah, summer season league has just lately emerged as an vital occasion contemplating the key roster shakeup. The Jazz simply traded Rudy Gobert, which may very well be an indication the crew is re-tooling the roster. As such, a number of the gamers taking the court docket immediately in opposition to Oklahoma City might have an actual likelihood at making the new-look roster for the upcoming season.

RECORDS:

Oklahoma City Thunder (0-0) vs. Utah Jazz (0-0)

WHEN:

Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 8:00 PM CT

LOCATION:

Vivint Arena – Salt Lake City, UT

TV/RADIO:

ESPN, NBA League Pass, 98.1 FM The Sports Animal

FINAL WORD:

Coming off of a spectacular rookie season, Giddey needs to be the most effective gamers in this complete occasion. Only 4 groups compete in Salt Lake City, which means Oklahoma City will play each crew as soon as over a 3 day span.

