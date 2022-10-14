Oklahoma

Thunder Guard Jalen Williams Displays Versatility in Preseason Slate

October 14, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


Twelfth total choice in the 2022 NBA Draft Jalen Williams proved why Presti was keen to take a shot on a 3rd lottery decide in his preseason slate.

A junior out of Santa Clara, Williams noticed his draft inventory skyrocket in his newest season, finally touchdown with the Thunder as their third choice in the primary spherical.

After a powerful Summer League exhibiting, it was clear Williams was set to be a significant a part of the OKC squad.

One five-game preseason slate later, it’s clear that’s true.

Williams completed because the third main scorer total for Oklahoma City, averaging 14.4 factors in 5 video games in simply 26.3 minutes. He shot 61 % from the sphere and simply 22 % from past the arc.

