Thunder recall Vit Krejci from G League’s Blue

February 9, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Oklahoma City Thunder announced on Wednesday that they have recalled Vit Krejci from its G League affiliate, the Oklahoma City Blue.

This ends Krejci’s eighth G League assignment this season. Krejci was originally assigned to the Blue on Feb. 6.

In 14 games with the Blue, Krejci has averaged 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds. In three games with the Thunder, Krejci has two points and three rebounds total.

Krejci was drafted in the second round, 37th overall, of the 2020 NBA draft. Krejci spent all of his rookie season rehabbing a torn ACL he suffered in September 2020.

The Thunder face the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday at home. Krejci played the afternoon home Blue game on Wednesday as well.



