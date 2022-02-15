Thunder rookie Josh Giddey makes NBA triple-double history in Madison Square Garden debut

Playing under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden didn’t faze Josh Giddey as the Australian recorded a new career-high in points while notching his third triple-double of the season – and second in a row – in impressive fashion.

Giddey’s 28 points set a new career-high, beating his previous high of 24, while adding 12 assists and 11 rebounds in the Thunder’s 127-123 overtime win.

Only four players have recorded a triple-double in their debut game at The Garden, joining a list that includes Wilt Chamberlain (Philadelphia 76ers), Magic Johnson (Los Angeles Lakers) and Chuck Person (Indiana Pacers).

Giddey became just the third rookie in NBA history to record a triple-double in their Madison Square Garden debut, the other two being Johnson and Person.

Johnson had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Person still holds the highest-scoring triple-double effort in a debut at MSG with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Giddey is also the youngest player in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles and only the seventh rookie ever to post back-to-back triple-doubles.

During the game on Tuesday, Giddey impressed Knicks’ announced Mike Breen who was seeing the Australian play for the first time in person.

“He’s got a chance to be a great, great player,” the veteran caller said during the telecast.

Giddey caught fire in the second quarter and finished the first half with 16 points, 8 assists and 6 rebounds. He connected on 7-of-9 field-goal attempts in the first half.

The Australian has impressed during his rookie campaign, being named the Western Conference Rookie of the Month three straight months in a row, and with performances like this, he will find himself in contention for Rookie of the Year honors at the end of the season.