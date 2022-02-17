Front Page Sports

Thunder Rookies Shine Again in Close Loss to Spurs

February 17, 2022
Al Lindsey
The Thunder came up just short Wednesday night, falling to San Antonio at home 114-106.

Oklahoma City was able to stay in the contest because of solid overall offense, but scoring droughts combined with a hot second quarter for the Spurs were too much to overcome.

The Thunder gave up 39 points in the second frame alone, putting OKC in a 15-point halftime hole. 

At the start of the fourth quarter, Josh Giddey drilled a 3-pointer bringing the Thunder within six points, 89-83, but that was the closest OKC came to victory.





