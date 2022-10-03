Oklahoma

Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

October 3, 2022
Chronicle Reporter


The Thunder signed ahead Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the workforce.

Killeya-Jones performed 20 video games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 factors, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in round half-hour per recreation.

Killeya-Jones performed sparingly in faculty, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging simply 11.7 minutes per recreation. In 48 video games with the Wildcats, he avergged 3.2 factors, 2.7 rebounds whereas taking pictures 59 % from the sphere.

The 24-year-old was extremely touted out of highschool, incomes McDondald’s All-American standing.

