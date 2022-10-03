Thunder Sign Sacha Killeya-Jones, Waive Sterling Brown

The Thunder signed ahead Sacha Killeya-Jones on Sunday, per the workforce.

Killeya-Jones performed 20 video games with the Hapoel Gilboa Galil in 2021-22, averaging 18.4 factors, 7.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks in round half-hour per recreation.

Killeya-Jones performed sparingly in faculty, spending two years at Kentucky and averaging simply 11.7 minutes per recreation. In 48 video games with the Wildcats, he avergged 3.2 factors, 2.7 rebounds whereas taking pictures 59 % from the sphere.

The 24-year-old was extremely touted out of highschool, incomes McDondald’s All-American standing.

At 6-foot-10, Killeya-Jones provides much more prolonged to an already prolonged workforce. He primarily capabilities as an influence ahead,

Oklahoma City additionally waived guard Sterling Brown, who was acquired within the 8-person mega commerce made with the Houston Rockets earlier within the week.

Oklahoma City will within the least be waiving three of the 4 gamers acquired within the Rockets’ deal, however might decide to chop all 4 ought to they transfer ahead with Killeya-Jones or others.

The Thunder might want to lower their roster down to fifteen, however can maintain as much as 20 till the common season formally begins.

OKC’s first preseason recreation towards the Nuggets is Monday, Oct. 3 at 8 p.m.

