Oklahoma

Thunder Summer League: Final Game Against Pelicans Brings New Opportunity

July 16, 2022
Esther Dean


The Oklahoma City Thunder’s finale in NBA Summer League will happen on Sunday night in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans. As the occasion has gone one, extra of the highest gamers on the roster have been sidelined as a consequence of damage and relaxation.

During the transition between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Aleksej Pokusevski was pulled from the roster to permit permit much less skilled gamers time on the ground. From there, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren all through the previous week have wrapped up their summer time stints.

story by The Texas Tribune Source link

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave
Follow by Email
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram