Thunder Summer League: Final Game Against Pelicans Brings New Opportunity

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s finale in NBA Summer League will happen on Sunday night in opposition to the New Orleans Pelicans. As the occasion has gone one, extra of the highest gamers on the roster have been sidelined as a consequence of damage and relaxation.

During the transition between Salt Lake City and Las Vegas, Aleksej Pokusevski was pulled from the roster to permit permit much less skilled gamers time on the ground. From there, Josh Giddey and Chet Holmgren all through the previous week have wrapped up their summer time stints.

On the damage entrance, each Ousmane Dieng and Tre Mann have been sidelined with minor accidents. Additionally, second 12 months gamers Aaron Wiggins and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl have each sat out a sport as a consequence of relaxation.

As such, Oklahoma City might decide to play with out its prime six or seven gamers in Sunday’s contest. At this level, it’s about roster exploration and getting the blokes close to the top of the bench extra reps and publicity.

Summer league is about growth, but additionally about evaluating gamers that would slot into the Thunder’s G League system.

For instance, Jaden Shackelford acquired his first actual motion on Friday night time as he produced 12 factors in 17 minutes.

Additionally, Eugene Omoruyi and Gabe Brown have seen motion all through the summer time however might now see expanded roles. Lindy Waters has additionally been requested to step up not too long ago to show he’s greater than only a shooter.

Outside of those gamers, there’s nonetheless a number of prospects on the roster which have seen little to no flooring time but this summer time. The Thunder’s ultimate matchup in opposition to the Pelicans could possibly be the right time to see what these guys have to supply.

All issues thought of, the rotation in Sunday’s matchup might look very completely different than it did when the summer time occasions started.

