THUNDER UNVEILS INTEGRATED LEARNING LAB FOR URBAN LEAGUE YOUTH PROGRAM

WHAT:

The Oklahoma City Thunder will unveil the newly remodeled Thunder Integrated Learning Lab at the Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City. As part of the NBA’s 75th anniversary, grants were provided to each of the 30 NBA teams’ respective communities to continue empowering communities through basketball. The Urban League, which is also celebrating its 75th anniversary, works to assist African Americans, other minorities, and the poor to achieve social and economic equality.

The room will provide a Thunder-inspired collaborative space, where students will be able to explore computer science, data, and technology. In addition to the room being repaired and painted, new, the Thunder has provided new and new technology including robotic and other coding system equipment. This renovation is one of 50 new Live, Learn or Play Centers created by the NBA during the 2021-22 season.

WHEN:

Thursday, May 26

3 – 4 p.m.

WHERE:

Urban League of Greater Oklahoma City

3900 N. Martin Luther King, Jr., Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73111