Thunder vs. Jazz Injury Report Today

The harm file for the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34) heading into their sport towards the Utah Jazz (31-33) recently has two gamers. The matchup starts at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, March 5 from Paycom Center.

These groups fit up for the second one immediately sport after the Thunder took down the Jazz 130-103 on Friday. Aaron Wiggins led the Thunder to the victory with a team-leading 27 issues. Lauri Markkanen scored 20 issues within the Jazz’s loss.

Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kenrich Williams PF Out For Season Wrist 8.0 4.9 2.0 Aleksej Pokusevski PF Out Leg 8.8 5.1 2.0

Utah Jazz Injury Report Today

Jazz Injuries:

Collin Sexton: Out (Hamstring),

Lauri Markkanen: Out (Back)

Thunder vs. Jazz Game Info

When: Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and SportsNet RM

Thunder Season Insights

The Thunder document just one.0 extra level in keeping with sport (118.0) than the Jazz surrender (117.0).

Oklahoma City has a 21-8 document when scoring greater than 117.0 issues.

In their ultimate 10 video games, the Thunder were hanging up 121.7 issues in keeping with sport, a median that is a bit of upper than the 118.0 they have got scored over the process the 2022-23 season.

Oklahoma City hits 12.3 three-pointers in keeping with sport (thirteenth within the league) at a 36.1% charge (fifteenth within the NBA), in comparison to the 12.8 its fighters make whilst capturing 35.9% from past the arc.

The Thunder rank thirteenth within the league by way of averaging 112.5 issues in keeping with 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are eleventh within the NBA, permitting 111.0 issues in keeping with 100 possessions.

Thunder vs. Jazz Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Thunder -6.5 235

