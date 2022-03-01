Thunder vs. Kings live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NBA on TV, stream online

Through 3 Quarters
Both the Sacramento Kings and the Oklahoma City Thunder have kept the scorekeepers busy with 189 between them three quarters in. Sacramento has emerged as the frontrunner and is ahead of Oklahoma City 99-90.
The top scorers for the Kings have been power forward Harrison Barnes (20 points) and point guard De’Aaron Fox (18 points). OKC has been relying on the performance of shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who has posted a double-double on 30 points and ten assists along with five boards. Gilgeous-Alexander’s night has made it three games in a row with at least 30 points. Gilgeous-Alexander is in foul trouble with five.
the Thunder have lost 86% of the time when they were down heading into the fourth quarter this season, so this one seems just about wrapped up
Who’s Playing
Sacramento @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Sacramento 22-40; Oklahoma City 19-41
What to Know
The Oklahoma City Thunder may be playing at home Monday, but the experts are forecasting a 4.5-point defeat. They will take on the Sacramento Kings at 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center after having had a few days off. The Thunder aren’t favored, but they just beat the odds in their last contest, so don’t count them out.
It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Oklahoma City ultimately got the result they were hoping for this past Friday with a 129-125 victory over the Indiana Pacers. It was another big night for Oklahoma City’s shooting guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who had 36 points and five assists along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, it was all tied up 59-59 at halftime, but Sacramento was not quite the Denver Nuggets’ equal in the second half when they met this past Saturday. Sacramento was within striking distance but couldn’t close the gap as they fell 115-110 to Denver. The losing side was boosted by point guard De’Aaron Fox, who posted a double-double on 26 points and ten dimes in addition to five rebounds.
Oklahoma City’s win lifted them to 19-41 while Sacramento’s loss dropped them down to 22-40. Allowing an average of 115.08 points per game, the Kings haven’t exactly asserted themselves on the defensive end. We’ll see if they can patch up the holes in their defense before their upcoming matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Kings are a 4.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Sacramento have won 13 out of their last 24 games against Oklahoma City.
- Feb 05, 2022 – Sacramento 113 vs. Oklahoma City 103
- Dec 28, 2021 – Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 111
- Nov 12, 2021 – Oklahoma City 105 vs. Sacramento 103
- May 11, 2021 – Sacramento 122 vs. Oklahoma City 106
- May 09, 2021 – Sacramento 126 vs. Oklahoma City 98
- May 04, 2021 – Sacramento 103 vs. Oklahoma City 99
- Feb 27, 2020 – Oklahoma City 112 vs. Sacramento 108
- Jan 29, 2020 – Oklahoma City 120 vs. Sacramento 100
- Dec 11, 2019 – Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 93
- Feb 23, 2019 – Sacramento 119 vs. Oklahoma City 116
- Dec 19, 2018 – Oklahoma City 132 vs. Sacramento 113
- Nov 19, 2018 – Sacramento 117 vs. Oklahoma City 113
- Oct 21, 2018 – Sacramento 131 vs. Oklahoma City 120
- Mar 12, 2018 – Oklahoma City 106 vs. Sacramento 101
- Feb 22, 2018 – Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 107
- Jan 15, 2018 – Oklahoma City 95 vs. Sacramento 88
- Nov 07, 2017 – Sacramento 94 vs. Oklahoma City 86
- Mar 18, 2017 – Oklahoma City 110 vs. Sacramento 94
- Jan 15, 2017 – Oklahoma City 122 vs. Sacramento 118
- Nov 23, 2016 – Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 101
- Apr 09, 2016 – Sacramento 114 vs. Oklahoma City 112
- Feb 29, 2016 – Oklahoma City 131 vs. Sacramento 116
- Jan 04, 2016 – Sacramento 116 vs. Oklahoma City 104
- Dec 06, 2015 – Oklahoma City 98 vs. Sacramento 95
Source link
Read more about NBA MLB, NFL