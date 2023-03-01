Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) are 1-point underdogs towards LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-33) Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Paycom Center. The sport starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.
Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Venue: Paycom Center
Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Thunder 120 – Lakers 115
Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers
- The Thunder (37-23-1 ATS) have lined the unfold 46.8% of the time, 13.9% extra incessantly than the Lakers (29-31-2) this season.
- Los Angeles covers the unfold when this can be a 1-point favourite or extra 52.9% of the time. That’s much less incessantly than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of one or extra (65.1%).
- Los Angeles’ video games have long past over the entire 50% of the time this season (31 out of 62), much less incessantly than Oklahoma City’s video games have (33 out of 61).
- The Lakers have a .647 profitable share as a moneyline favourite (11-6) this season, higher than the .442 profitable share for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (19-24).
Thunder Performance Insights
- On offense, Oklahoma City is the third-best workforce within the league (117.8 issues consistent with sport). Defensively, it’s twentieth (116.7 issues conceded consistent with sport).
- The Thunder are 18th within the NBA in assists (24.7 consistent with sport) in 2022-23.
- The Thunder are thirteenth within the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 consistent with sport) and thirteenth in 3-point share (36.2%).
- In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has tried 63.7% % of its photographs from throughout the arc, and 36.3% % from past it. In phrases of makes, 72% of Oklahoma City’s buckets were 2-pointers, and 28% were 3-pointers.
