Thunder vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (28-33) are 1-point underdogs towards LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers (29-33) Wednesday, March 1, 2023 at Paycom Center. The sport starts at 8:00 PM ET on BSOK and SportsNet LA.

Thunder vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Wednesday, March 1, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOK and SportsNet LA

BSOK and SportsNet LA Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs. Lakers Score Prediction

Prediction:

Thunder 120 – Lakers 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Lakers

The Thunder (37-23-1 ATS) have lined the unfold 46.8% of the time, 13.9% extra incessantly than the Lakers (29-31-2) this season.

Los Angeles covers the unfold when this can be a 1-point favourite or extra 52.9% of the time. That’s much less incessantly than Oklahoma City covers as an underdog of one or extra (65.1%).

Los Angeles’ video games have long past over the entire 50% of the time this season (31 out of 62), much less incessantly than Oklahoma City’s video games have (33 out of 61).

The Lakers have a .647 profitable share as a moneyline favourite (11-6) this season, higher than the .442 profitable share for the Thunder as a moneyline underdog (19-24).

Thunder Performance Insights

On offense, Oklahoma City is the third-best workforce within the league (117.8 issues consistent with sport). Defensively, it’s twentieth (116.7 issues conceded consistent with sport).

The Thunder are 18th within the NBA in assists (24.7 consistent with sport) in 2022-23.

The Thunder are thirteenth within the NBA in 3-pointers made (12.2 consistent with sport) and thirteenth in 3-point share (36.2%).

In 2022-23, Oklahoma City has tried 63.7% % of its photographs from throughout the arc, and 36.3% % from past it. In phrases of makes, 72% of Oklahoma City’s buckets were 2-pointers, and 28% were 3-pointers.

