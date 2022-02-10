Thunder vs. Raptors: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Through 2 Quarters
The Toronto Raptors are flexing their muscles against the Oklahoma City Thunder, showing why they were favored to win all along. Toronto has emerged as the frontrunner at halftime and is ahead of Oklahoma City 59-51.
The Raptors have been led by power forward Pascal Siakam, who so far has 21 points along with nine boards. The Thunder haven’t had any offensive standouts so far with all players held to 12 points or fewer.
Who’s Playing
Toronto @ Oklahoma City
Current Records: Toronto 29-23; Oklahoma City 17-36
What to Know
The Toronto Raptors will square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder on the road at 8 p.m. ET Wednesday at Paycom Center. Toronto will be strutting in after a victory while the Thunder will be stumbling in from a loss.
Toronto had enough points to win and then some against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday, taking their contest 116-101. It was another big night for the Raptors’ power forward Pascal Siakam, who almost dropped a triple-double on 24 points, 11 boards, and eight assists.
Meanwhile, OKC received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 110-98 to the Golden State Warriors. Small forward Luguentz Dort (26 points) was the top scorer for Oklahoma City.
Toronto is the favorite in this one, with an expected 9.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a six-game streak of ATS wins.
Toronto is now 29-23 while the Thunder sit at 17-36. Two offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Raptors have only been able to knock down 44.10% percent of their shots, which is the fifth lowest field goal percentage in the league. OKCs have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 41.80% percent of their shots, which is the lowest field goal percentage in the league. It could be a slow night.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Paycom Center — Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV: Bally Sports Oklahoma
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $6.00
Odds
The Raptors are a big 9.5-point favorite against the Thunder, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Oklahoma City have won eight out of their last 13 games against Toronto.
