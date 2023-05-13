Thune: Border problems affect South Dakota | South Dakota

(The Center Square) – South Dakota may be hundreds of miles from the country’s southern border, but the state is not immune to problems caused by the recent surge in illegal immigration, U.S. Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., said.

The ending of the public health emergency also ended Title 42, a policy that allowed the U.S. to turn away asylum seekers for fear of spreading COVID-19.

About 6,300 migrants try to cross the border illegally every day, and that number could climb to 13,000 once Title 42 ends, he said.

“I’ve talked to sheriffs in South Dakota – about as far from our southern border as you can get – who are dealing with fentanyl that has been trafficked across the border from Mexico,” Thune said in a speech on the Senate floor Thursday. “And as I said earlier, that trafficking is undoubtedly being facilitated by the chaos at our southern border.”

President Joe Biden told reporters on Tuesday the situation would be “chaos” for a while.

“The president’s prediction that things at the border will be chaotic for a while does not exactly inspire confidence that the administration is on top of this situation,” Thune said on the Senate floor Tuesday. “Nor did the NBC article yesterday morning noting that the Biden administration is preparing to release some migrants into the U.S. with, quote, ‘no way to track them’ as a way to deal with overcrowding at the border.”

Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., voted with other Republicans on a plan to restart the border wall construction and end “catch and release” policies. Biden said he would veto the bill if the Senate passed it.

“More than a thousand miles separate South Dakota from America’s southern border, yet we’re still seeing the impacts of the drug and crime in our local communities,” Johnson said. “We need solutions.”

Late Thursday, a federal judge issued a restraining order preventing the Biden administration from releasing illegal immigrants into U.S. communities. About 28,000 foreign nationals are in custody, the Biden administration told the judge. That number would swell to 45,000 by the end of the month unless people could be released en masse.

The temporary restraining order was granted for two weeks.