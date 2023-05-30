Thursday marks the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season

With June 1st marking the start of meteorological summer season, it additionally indicates the official start of the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. Both the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and Colorado State University have launched their forecast outlooks for the upcoming season:

2023 NOAA Forecast Outlook:

NOAA predicts a near-normal season, forecasting the following numbers:

Named Storms: 12-17

Hurricanes: 5-9

Major Hurricanes (Category 3 or Higher): 1-4

2023 Colorado State University Forecast Outlook

Colorado State University predicts a fairly below-normal season, forecasting the following numbers:

Named Storms: 13

Hurricanes: 6

Major Hurricanes (Category 3 or Higher): 2

It’s value noting that the reasonable quantity of named storms between 1991 and 2020 is 14, with 7 becoming hurricanes and three into primary hurricanes.