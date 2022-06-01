Tia Warsop, Paris Johnson’s prolific base stealing has powered Lake Ridge’s run to state

MANSFIELD — Tia Warsop was a observe sprinter, working the 100 meters and 4×100 relay in center faculty.

When it got here time for highschool, she inquired about working observe, though its season was similtaneously softball, which was her major sport.

“I requested, and so they stated no,” Warsop stated.

So she put her blazing velocity to good use in one other manner. By changing into essentially the most prolific base stealer within the Dallas space.

Because the Mansfield Lake Ridge softball group prepares to play within the state match for the primary time, Warsop has 56 stolen bases in 37 video games and has been caught solely thrice. The Oklahoma State pledge has 16 stolen bases and a .700 batting common in 9 playoff video games, displaying why she is ranked because the 16th-best participant within the nation within the Class of 2023 by Further Inning Softball.

“I simply go for it,” stated Warsop, a 5-Four junior middle fielder who was named to Nice Britain’s Underneath-22 nationwide group final Might. “I don’t hesitate, I don’t take into consideration what may go incorrect. I simply take into consideration stealing a base.”

Mansfield Lake Ridge middle fielder Tia Warsop takes batting follow at Lake Ridge Excessive College in Mansfield, Texas, Wednesday, June 1, 2022. (Elias Valverde II / Workers Photographer)

Lake Ridge has 147 steals as a group — a median of 4 per recreation — and 14 gamers have no less than one steal. Texas Southern pledge Paris Johnson has stolen 45 bases in 47 makes an attempt, and Lake Ridge has been profitable on 91% of its stolen base makes an attempt, being caught solely 15 instances.

“I noticed how a lot of an affect stealing really makes, so I began to do it extra to assist the group and to make use of my velocity to my benefit,” stated Johnson, a 5-5 junior left fielder who’s in her first yr at Lake Ridge after shifting from Louisiana. “The coaches believed in me, so I simply needed to imagine in myself.”

Warsop and Johnson are always on base, with Warsop hitting .588 and proudly owning a .628 on-base share within the leadoff spot and Johnson hitting .557 with a .585 on-base share because the No. 2 hitter within the order. They’ve mixed for 150 hits, with 119 of these being singles, so there are many possibilities to steal.

Warsop and Johnson virtually all the time have the inexperienced mild to run, and so they have every scored 65 runs for a group that averages 9.7 runs per recreation. Six gamers have mixed for 38 steals within the playoffs, and Lake Ridge stole 35 consecutive bases with out being caught in its first eight playoff video games earlier than having a pair of runners thrown out within the closing recreation of the regional closing sweep of The Woodlands.

“It begins with Tia and Paris, however just about all through the lineup we’re capable of take some bases and get some further runs,” Lake Ridge coach Bobbi Cruff stated. “I believe we catch lots of people off guard with our velocity. They’ll see it on-line, they’ll watch it on video. However till you’re up towards it, you simply don’t understand how fast we’re till generally it’s too late.”

State-tournament data might be in jeopardy when Lake Ridge (31-6) performs defending state champion Deer Park (40-4) in a Class 6A state semifinal at 7 p.m. Friday at Pink and Charline McCombs Subject in Austin. The Woodlands’ Sidney Salmans set state-tournament data within the UIL’s high classification for many steals in a recreation (4) and most steals in a match (5) in 2014, and that very same yr The Woodlands set the group report for many steals in a state-tournament recreation with 9.

Mansfield Lake Ridge’s Paris Johnson seen taking third base throughout a highschool softball recreation. (Mans)

Lake Ridge stole 9 bases in an 11-Zero regional semifinal win over Cypress Ranch on Might 19, and Warsop had 4 steals in a third-round playoff recreation towards Killeen Harker Heights. Deer Park has allowed solely 12 stolen bases in its 11 playoff video games, nevertheless it additionally hasn’t thrown out any runners trying to steal, in keeping with its GameChanger field scores.

Lake Ridge is making an attempt to match the accomplishment of its women observe group, which gained a group state championship in 2018. Identical to that group, Lake Ridge wins with its velocity.

“We’re a small-ball group. We don’t hit very many dwelling runs,” Warsop stated. “However that all the time works higher. It places strain on the protection.”

Lake Ridge was an underdog coming into the playoffs — it wasn’t in The Dallas Morning Information’ closing space rankings — however its gamers believed a protracted postseason run was attainable.

On the finish of every follow, the gamers come collectively and yell, “State Ridge.”

“Again in September, after we began offseason, they broke that out,” Cruff stated. “I instructed them, should you say it, you had higher imply it. Nicely, right here we’re. Nobody anticipated us to be right here, apart from us.”

Operating wild

The highest 5 base stealers on the Mansfield Lake Ridge group:

Participant Steals Caught staling Tia Warsop 56 3 Paris Johnson 45 2 Kassidy Likelihood 10 1 Maggie Miller 9 2 Madison Barnes 6 0

On Twitter: @DMNGregRiddle

Associated: Household takes middle stage in Prosper Rock Hill’s magical run to state softball match

Associated: 2022 UIL softball state match central: Schedules, previews for Dallas-area groups

Discover extra highschool sports activities protection from The Dallas Morning Information right here.

To view subscription options for The News and SportsDay, click here.