Tiananmen Square protester killed in his New York law office

NEW YORK — A dissident authorized scholar who was jailed for 2 years in China after collaborating within the 1989 Tiananmen Sq. pro-democracy motion was killed Monday in his regulation agency’s workplace in New York, the place he had settled after in search of asylum within the U.S., police stated.

Li Jinjin, 66, was stabbed to loss of life within the metropolis the place he had lengthy labored as an immigration lawyer, at the same time as he continued to advocate publicly for the many individuals jailed or killed by Chinese language authorities through the nation’s democracy motion.

An arrest was made in his killing. Police stated Xiaoning Zhang, 25, was taken into custody and faces a homicide cost. It wasn’t instantly clear when she can be arraigned or if she had retained an legal professional.

Chuang Chuang Chen, the CEO of the China Democracy Social gathering, and lawyer Wei Zhu, a good friend of Li’s, each informed The New York Every day Information that the killing may need stemmed from Li’s refusal to take Zhang on as a shopper.

Zhang got here to the U.S. in August on an F-1 pupil visa to go to high school in Los Angeles, Chen informed the Every day Information.

Li, who additionally glided by the primary identify Jim, was usually quoted in recent times by information organizations on the lookout for perception or commentary on the Chinese language dissident group or on relations between China and the West. As an immigration lawyer, he additionally represented some Chinese language expatriates dwelling within the U.S. who had been thought-about fugitives by that nation.

Previous to his imprisonment for protesting, Li had been a authorized adviser to an impartial labor union that had challenged China’s authorities on employee rights.

“I can’t consider it. She not solely destroyed his life, however the hope of our group,” Zhu informed the newspaper. “He wished to comprehend democracy in China. He won’t ever understand that dream.”