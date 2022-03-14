Tiffany Haddish Wishes Common Happy Birthday: ‘Happy Birthday To The King’ 

Black America Internet Featured Video CLOSE

Though the 2 have cut up romantically, it seems to be nothing however love between Tiffany Haddish and Frequent because the comic took to Instagram at this time to want Frequent a contented birthday.

Posting a dapper picture of the rapper wearing a burgundy swimsuit, Tiffany wrote, “Glad Birthday to the King @frequent! Some of the good-looking, dynamic and great males I’ve ever Recognized.”

She continued, “Could probably the most HIGH proceed to bless and shine via you. I Am wishing you Pleasure, Peace, Mild, Love and enjoyable in your born day! I hope you might be Glad for 50 extra years. Love!”

One of the best and funniest half about this publish is that Tiffany copied the identical message that Frequent wrote to her on her birthday, simply switching up a couple of of the phrases to make it distinctive to him. Again in December, Frequent posted a shocking picture of the comic in a crimson costume with a slicked-back ponytail and captioned the publish, “Glad Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish! Some of the lovely and dynamic and great folks I’ve ever recognized. Could probably the most HIGH proceed to bless and shine by you. Wishing you pleasure, love, peace, gentle, and enjoyable in your born day. Love!”

Tiffany’s bought jokes!

The previous couple known as off their relationship again in November after a yr of courting. Though reps for each stars didn’t touch upon the state of affairs, the supply advised PEOPLE that “they’re by no means in the identical metropolis collectively and each of them are simply too busy for a critical relationship.” Though they’re not collectively romantically, the 2 appear to have a whole lot of respect for one another. In a earlier interview on Reside with Kelly and Ryan, Frequent known as the comic a “great lady, a queen, and only a lovely individual,” and on the time, additionally including “you already know, I simply take care of her quite a bit, take pleasure in her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m pleased.”

