TiftontalksbusinesswithNewGeorgiaEconomyTour|News

TIFTON—GeorgiaChamberofCommercerepresentativessaidtheyareworkingtoensurethatbusinessinthecity–andtheentirestate–keepsbooming.
TheCenterforRuralProsperityinTiftonbecamethelateststopfortheGeorgiaChamberearlierthismonth.AspartoftheNewGeorgiaEconomyTour,statechambermembersarevisitingeveryregionofGeorgiatogatherdataandinformationonhowbesttopushtheeconomyfurtherintothefuture.
PresentedbyWellsFargo,hostedbytheTifton-TiftCountyChamberofCommerce,andsponsoredbytheGlobalPartnershipforTelehealth,SoutheasternTelehealthResourceCenter,AmerisBankandAT&T,variousofficialsandbusinessownersinthecommunitycametogetherfortheeventoverlunchtodiscusshowtoboosttheeconomyofruralGeorgia.
ChrisClark,presidentandchiefexecutiveofficeroftheGeorgiaChamber,thankedtheattendeesandsponsorsforbeingpresentattheeventandmakingithappen,andoutlinedtheeconomicupturnthestatehadseensincethestartofthepandemic.
Wheremanystateshadseenadropineconomicactivity,ClarkreportedGeorgiahasobtainedrecord-breakingnumbersofnewin-stateprojectsinboth2020and2021,andthat2022wassettocontinuethattrend.Thestatehadreceivednolessthan1,100newprojectsinthelast36months,whichClarkreportedwouldleadtoatleast$32billionininvestments.
Inaddition,despitethepandemic,Georgia’srealGDPoutpacedeveryotherstateinthecountryduringtheCOVID-19pandemic.
Tokeepthepositiveeconomictrendgoing,Clarksaidcommunitieswouldneedtomakesomeimprovements,focusingonfosteringamorediverseeconomy,placingmoreemphasisoninfrastructureandcapitalizingonworkertalent.
Suggestedareasofimprovementtolookintoincludedincreasingtheavailabilityofentrepreneurshipprogramsineducation,creatingsupportforminorityorsmallbusinesses,andimprovingnotonlyroadsandtransportation,butalsodowntownareas,healthcareandenergyinfrastructure.
Clarkalsostressedtheneedforbusinesstooffermentalhealthsupport,notingthatclosetohalfofallworkersinGeorgiareportedhavingmentalhealthissues.
Thepresentationthengavetheeventattendeesapreviewofwhatjobswouldseeariseindemand,withhealthcare,manufacturingandconstructionseeingthemostprevalenceat122,000,27,000and13,000,respectively.
Fosteringjobgrowthandeconomicdevelopmentwouldalsorequirebusinessestoincreasetheirpayrates,bemoreflexiblewithpersonaltimeanddiversity,andprovidemoresupporttoseniors,thosewithdisabilitiesandpeoplewithcriminalrecords,Clarkreported.
Ifthetheentirestateadheredtothesestrategies,ClarksaidthestateGDPwouldseeariseby$68billionperyearby2030.
Astheconclusionforhispresentation,heaskedtheattendeestoparticipateinasurveythatwouldhelptheGeorgiaChambergatherinformationonthetopicsdiscussedthatday.
ThesurveyquestionedthevariousofficialsandbusinessownersoftheTifton-TiftareaonmyriadofchallengesGeorgiaisfacing,whataspectsweremostimportantinelections,whateachbusinessownerisdoingtoattractnewemployeesandwhatcanbedonetoproperlysupportruralGeorgiancommunities.
Clarkinformedattendeesthattheinformationfromthesurveywillbecollectedandtakenbacktothestatechamber’spolicycommittee,whowillhelpdevelopitintoaplantotakebeforethestateGeneralAssembly.Fromthere,itwillhelpputthegoalsandinterestsofthecommunitytoaction.