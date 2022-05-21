TiftontalksbusinesswithNewGeorgiaEconomyTour|News

Business

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
TIFTON—GeorgiaChamberofCommercerepresentativessaidtheyareworkingtoensurethatbusinessinthecity–andtheentirestate–keepsbooming.

TheCenterforRuralProsperityinTiftonbecamethelateststopfortheGeorgiaChamberearlierthismonth.AspartoftheNewGeorgiaEconomyTour,statechambermembersarevisitingeveryregionofGeorgiatogatherdataandinformationonhowbesttopushtheeconomyfurtherintothefuture.

PresentedbyWellsFargo,hostedbytheTifton-TiftCountyChamberofCommerce,andsponsoredbytheGlobalPartnershipforTelehealth,SoutheasternTelehealthResourceCenter,AmerisBankandAT&T,variousofficialsandbusinessownersinthecommunitycametogetherfortheeventoverlunchtodiscusshowtoboosttheeconomyofruralGeorgia.

ChrisClark,presidentandchiefexecutiveofficeroftheGeorgiaChamber,thankedtheattendeesandsponsorsforbeingpresentattheeventandmakingithappen,andoutlinedtheeconomicupturnthestatehadseensincethestartofthepandemic.

Wheremanystateshadseenadropineconomicactivity,ClarkreportedGeorgiahasobtainedrecord-breakingnumbersofnewin-stateprojectsinboth2020and2021,andthat2022wassettocontinuethattrend.Thestatehadreceivednolessthan1,100newprojectsinthelast36months,whichClarkreportedwouldleadtoatleast$32billionininvestments.

Inaddition,despitethepandemic,Georgia’srealGDPoutpacedeveryotherstateinthecountryduringtheCOVID-19pandemic.

Tokeepthepositiveeconomictrendgoing,Clarksaidcommunitieswouldneedtomakesomeimprovements,focusingonfosteringamorediverseeconomy,placingmoreemphasisoninfrastructureandcapitalizingonworkertalent.

Suggestedareasofimprovementtolookintoincludedincreasingtheavailabilityofentrepreneurshipprogramsineducation,creatingsupportforminorityorsmallbusinesses,andimprovingnotonlyroadsandtransportation,butalsodowntownareas,healthcareandenergyinfrastructure.

Clarkalsostressedtheneedforbusinesstooffermentalhealthsupport,notingthatclosetohalfofallworkersinGeorgiareportedhavingmentalhealthissues.

Thepresentationthengavetheeventattendeesapreviewofwhatjobswouldseeariseindemand,withhealthcare,manufacturingandconstructionseeingthemostprevalenceat122,000,27,000and13,000,respectively.

Fosteringjobgrowthandeconomicdevelopmentwouldalsorequirebusinessestoincreasetheirpayrates,bemoreflexiblewithpersonaltimeanddiversity,andprovidemoresupporttoseniors,thosewithdisabilitiesandpeoplewithcriminalrecords,Clarkreported.

Ifthetheentirestateadheredtothesestrategies,ClarksaidthestateGDPwouldseeariseby$68billionperyearby2030.

Astheconclusionforhispresentation,heaskedtheattendeestoparticipateinasurveythatwouldhelptheGeorgiaChambergatherinformationonthetopicsdiscussedthatday.

ThesurveyquestionedthevariousofficialsandbusinessownersoftheTifton-TiftareaonmyriadofchallengesGeorgiaisfacing,whataspectsweremostimportantinelections,whateachbusinessownerisdoingtoattractnewemployeesandwhatcanbedonetoproperlysupportruralGeorgiancommunities.

Clarkinformedattendeesthattheinformationfromthesurveywillbecollectedandtakenbacktothestatechamber’spolicycommittee,whowillhelpdevelopitintoaplantotakebeforethestateGeneralAssembly.Fromthere,itwillhelpputthegoalsandinterestsofthecommunitytoaction.





