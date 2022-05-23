TigaAcquisitionCorp.AnnouncesExtensiontoBusinessCombinationDeadline

Business

May 23, 2022
SINGAPORE–(BUSINESSWIRE)–TigaAcquisitionCorp.(the“Company”),ablankcheckcompanyformedforthepurposeofeffectingamerger,shareexchange,assetacquisition,sharepurchase,reorganizationorsimilarbusinesscombinationwithoneormorebusinesses(a“BusinessCombination”),announcedtodaythatithasapprovedanextensionofthetimeperiodtoconsummateaBusinessCombination,inaccordancewithArticle49.8oftheCompany’sAmendedandRestatedMemorandumandArticlesofAssociation,toandincludingNovember27,2022.

Inconnectiontherewith,theCompanyhasalsoapprovedtheissuanceandsaleof,toTigaSponsorLLC(the“Sponsor”),anadditional2,760,000privateplacementwarrantsat$1.00perwarrant,theproceedsofwhichwillbedepositedintotheCompany’sTrustAccount.EachwarrantentitlestheholderthereoftopurchaseoneClassAordinaryshareatapriceof$11.50pershare.

Thispressreleaseshallnotconstituteanoffertosellorthesolicitationofanoffertobuy,norshalltherebeanysaleofthesesecuritiesinanystateorjurisdictioninwhichsuchoffer,solicitationorsalewouldbeunlawfulpriortoregistrationorqualificationunderthesecuritieslawsofanysuchstateorjurisdiction.

CautionaryStatementConcerningForward-LookingStatements

Thispressreleasecontainsstatementsthatconstitute“forward-lookingstatements,”includingwithrespecttotheproposedpurchasebytheSponsorofadditionalprivateplacementwarrantsandtheanticipateddepositoftheproceedsofsuchpurchaseintheCompany’sTrustAccount.Noassurancecanbegiventhatthetransactionsdiscussedabovewillbecompletedonthetermsdescribed,oratall,orthattheproceedsofthepurchaseofprivateplacementwarrantswillbedepositedasindicated.Forward-lookingstatementsaresubjecttonumerousconditions,manyofwhicharebeyondthecontroloftheCompany.





