Tiger Tracker: Latest On Clemson WR Nathaniel Joseph, More Recruiting News and Notes

May 21, 2022
The Black Chronicle News Service
The Tigers got some good news on Friday, as 2023 CB Branden Strozier announced a commitment to Clemson. 

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound defensive back out of Georgia had been considered a lean to the Tigers since his visit for the spring game, which was his second of the spring. Tennessee was Clemson’s biggest competition, with Alabama also being a factor.





