(PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla.) — Tiger Woods is formally a Corridor of Famer.

The 15-time main champion was inducted into the World Golf Corridor of Fame Wednesday night time. He was launched on stage by his 14-year-old daughter, Sam.

Woods, 46, was speculated to be inducted into the Corridor of Fame final yr after being elected in March 2020 however the ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

