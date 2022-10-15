Tigers fall on the road to Texas A&M





COLLEGE STATION, Texas. — Giving up a number of targets in a match for the first time all season lengthy, Auburn soccer fell 3-1 at the arms of Texas A&M Friday at Ellis Field.



The Tigers (6-4-5, 2-4-1) would carry a 1-0 lead into the break, however it was the Aggies (8-5-3, 2-4-1) who would web a trio of photographs in the second half to lock down the victory.



With its second objective in the 88th minute, Texas A&M ended Auburn’s national-leading streak of 1,348 consecutive minutes with out surrendering a number of targets in any match.





Offensively, the Orange & Blue assault acquired off eight photographs and positioned 5 on-goal. Junior ahead Maddie Simpson scored the workforce’s 23rd objective of the yr by way of an help from senior defender Hailey Whitaker .



The Tigers noticed their first harmful likelihood in the 24th minute, as junior Olivia Candelino discovered senior Sydney Richards out large of the left fringe of the penalty field for a rocket at the close to put up, however Texas A&M’s Kenna Caldwell was in a position to stifle the blow, briefly upholding the scoreless draw.



Auburn would open the scoring in the 31st minute with Whitaker close to midfield, delivering a bending ball to Simpson approaching the proper put up for a two-touch right-footed strike throughout the Aggie keeper into the decrease left nook of the web.



Lacing her fourth objective on the yr, Simpson retakes the Tigers’ workforce lead.





Fresh out of the half, Texas A&M would even the rating on a shot from Maile Hayes inside the objective field in 48th minute.



Two minutes after subbing into the sport, the Tigers discovered late life from junior Sammie Brown in the 73rd minute. Brown crossed up two Aggie defenders to fireplace a strike proper on left put up, nevertheless Caldwell would deny the likelihood with a last-minute dive and deflection.





Texas A&M would finally clinch the win and discover some insurance coverage with a pair of targets in the 88th and 90th minutes from Hayes and Carissa Boeckmann.



Up subsequent, Auburn returns house to host No. 16 Tennessee. First kick is ready for Thursday, Oct. 20 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

