Tigers promote Kody Clemens, Roger’s youngest son, to MLB roster

There may be as soon as once more a Clemens within the main leagues. Monday morning the Detroit Tigers referred to as up utility man Kody Clemens, Roger’s youngest son, the team announced. Clemens, a third-round decide in 2018, began the season with Detroit’s Triple-A affiliate in Toledo.

The 26-year-old Clemens owns a .283/.316/.527 batting line with 9 doubles, six triples, and eight house runs in 45 Triple-A video games this season. Roger Clemens has 4 sons, three of whom are taking part in or have performed skilled baseball, and Kody is the primary to achieve the massive leagues. He’s changing the injured Robbie Grossman on the roster.

MLB.com ranks Clemens the No. 17 prospect in Detroit’s system, per MLB.com. This is a snippet of his scouting report:

After a tough 2019 season led him to a line-drive, all-fields strategy, Clemens got here out of the pandemic season slugging in Toledo and grew to become pull-heavy by season’s finish … After shifting from third base in school to second within the professionals, Clemens grew to become extra of a right-side utility participant by season’s finish in Toledo, including proper area and first base to his major work at second … (He) has an opportunity to carve out a Main League profession as a left-handed hitting utility participant if he can solidify his offensive strategy.

Roger has 4 sons: Koby, Kory, Kacy, and Kody. Sure, all 4 have names that begin with a Ok as a result of strikeouts. Koby performed a number of years within the Astros’ farm system and is now a minor-league coach with Houston. Kacy spent just a few years within the Blue Jays’ system and is presently with the Staten Island FerryHawks of the unbiased Atlantic League. Kory didn’t play baseball professionally.

The Tigers deliver a 17-29 file into Monday’s motion. They’ve scored solely 125 runs this season, 30 fewer than some other crew.