Tight End University: George Kittle, Travis Kelce and others return to Nashville for growing NFL event

For the second year in a row, the top tight ends in the world will descend on Nashville for Tight End University. “TEU” will take place from June 22-24 at Vanderbilt University in Music City. More than 50 tight ends attended last summer, and founders George Kittle of the San Francisco 49ers, Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Greg Olsen are expecting more this year.

“We’re excited to bring back TEU for a second consecutive year,” Kittle said in a press release. “The demand was high last year and the consensus among attendees was overwhelmingly positive. We look forward to making this an annual tradition for the best professional tight ends across the country to come together, learn from one another and have a great time in the process.”

Apart from partying downtown, the tight ends will watch film, conduct on-field drills and discuss how to better their bodies, their skillsets and how to further the position as a whole.

“I think it’s absolutely needed here in the NFL,” Kelce told CBS Sports last year. “I don’t think the tight end position gets enough love and gets enough credit for everything we do out on the field, and that’s league-wide. I think the more that we bounce ideas off of each other, the more understanding that we get throughout each other’s offenses and we can just, you know, learn from each other. Speak about it, talk about it, and then go out on the field and really go through some routes or go through some drills. I think it’s definitely going to be something that benefits everybody.

“The tight end room, everybody loves each other. Everybody watches each other’s film and I think it’s going to be cool to get everybody in the same building to truly try and make this position a staple in every single offense.”

Additionally, TEU will support the Nashville community with their work, as the group will invite kids from The Boys & Girls Club of Middle Tennessee to attend and participate in drills.