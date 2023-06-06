Tijuana promotes designated driver program as Pride Month starts in California

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — The town of Tijuana is selling a “designated driver” marketing campaign as Pride Month starts on all sides of the border.

Montserrat Caballero, Mayor of Tijuana mentioned they’re encouraging all bars and eating places in the town to take part in the “Don’t Drink and Drive” Program.

Caballero could also be asking younger other people to forgo consuming in so-called “clandestine parties.”

“Today we’re hoping to reach the youth with this type of program, so their lives are not impacted by alcohol,” mentioned Caballero. “This program is meant for all, who leave their homes, can come back safely, and do it in a responsible manner knowing they have acted on behalf of those who could be our children.”

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero (heart in black) with town and industry leaders selling the Don’t Drink and Drive marketing campaign at Tijuana’s City Hall. (Courtesy: City of Tijuana)

The town of Tijuana has an ongoing training marketing campaign yr spherical.

It says representatives have visited greater than 100 faculties achieving about 12,000 younger other people.

According to the town, staff has additionally visited greater than 300 bars, eating places and nightclubs to verify those companies are following protection protocols to forestall underage consuming and the sale of alcohol to minors.

The town could also be operating with the personal sector to additional advertise the “Don’t Drink and Drive” program in Tijuana.

“Prevention is always the key and that’s why the city and the private sector are working hand in hand,” mentioned Michel García Arceo, head of Tijuana’s Inspection and Verification Department. “Without support from business owners we won’t reach our goals for this program.”

With Pride Month celebrations scheduled on all sides of the border in the approaching weeks, a better selection of guests are anticipated in Tijuana.