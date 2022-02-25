TikTok Rumor Claims Teyana Taylor Overdosed After Iman Shumpert Creepin’

A rumor about Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert’s marriage is exploding all over TikTok after a creator on the platform hinted about Iman was allegedly creeping in an exaggerated reenactment video. According to the claims, distress from Iman’s alleged infidelity sent Teyana Taylor to the ER and her team “tried to cover it up.”

The TikTok user who goes by the name @Klatschhh emphasized that the story was submitted to her by someone who remains anonymous. She said her reenactment was “absolutely done for entertainment” but, in the clip, she gave away specific details that point to The Shumperts as the subject.

The person telling the story claims they were hired as an assistant to a singer who watched their spouse win “Dancing With The Stars” in November. Interestingly, Iman won the competition that same month. The anonymous poster claimed that allegedly, the singer was not happy about all the praise he had been getting since he “cheated last week.” The reenactment then alleges that Teyana Taylor landed in the emergency room.

The anonymous witness said that on November 28, the “singer” shared a photo of her from the hospital with fans “acting like it was normal.” On Teyana Taylor’s Instagram page, she shared a picture from a hospital room on the same day noting that she was suffering from exhaustion.

The comments were immediately filled with thousands of people questioning the source of information. It appears that because of all of the attention the story was getting, the TikTok user has since deleted it — but not before it was reshared on Twitter.

The Shumperts have faced cheating rumors in the past amid allegations that their show was axed because of infidelity. A source told BOSSIP that the couple actually cut their show short after having issues with production. Iman also quickly shut the rumors down, silencing the Internet chatter with a tweet saying that he’d face repercussions from his wife if it were true.

Yiiikes! Neither Teyana Taylor nor Iman Shumpert have addressed the allegations against them.