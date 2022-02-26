Finance

Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Date 2022, Price, Entitlement Ratio Details

February 26, 2022
Chronicle Reporter
Tilak Ventures rights issue to start from 28 February and will close on 15 March 2022. The record date is fixed for 18 February 2022. The entitlement ratio is 3 right shares for every 4 fully equity shares held on the record date. 

Tilak Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in 1980 as “Tilak Finance Limited”. The company name changed to Tilak Ventures Limited in 2015 as the company wanted to change the nature of the business to finance. They advance money to individuals, firms, or corporate bodies, and receive money on deposits, or loans to carry business as financiers. They are mainly doing business of financing, investment, and trading into shares, commodities, and bullion. They are doing 2 types of businesses Finance and Commodity Activities. Check out Tilak Ventures’ rights issue details.

Objects of the Rights Issue:

  • Meet working capital requirements.
  • To meet issue-related expenses.
  • General corporate purposes.

Tilak Ventures Issue Review

Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Date & Price Band

 Issue Open: 28 February 2022
 Issue Close: 15 March 2022
 Issue Size: Approx ₹48.18 Crores
 Record Date 18 February 2021
 Price Band: ₹5 Per Equity Share
 Listing on: BSE
 Ratio:  3:4 (3 rights shares for every 4 shares)
 Equity: 9.64 Crores Equity Share
 Live Share Price: Click Here

Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Time Table

 Record Date  18 February 2022
 Deemed Date of Allotment 28 March 2022
 Renunciation of Rights Entitlements 08 March 2022

Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Form & How to Apply

How to apply the Tilak Ventures rights issue? You can check Tilak Ventures issue details on click here. The other option you can apply Tilak Ventures issue via forms download on NSE Forms & BSE Forms blank forms download, fill and submit in your bank or with your broker. 

Quick Links:

Tilak Ventures Issue Allotment Status

Check Tilak Ventures issue on Linkintime website allotment URL. Click Here

Tilak Ventures Issue Lead Managers

  • CapitalSquare Advisors Pvt. Ltd.

Company Address:

Tilak Ventures Limited

E-109, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road,

Opposite Infinity Mall, Andheri (West),

Mumbai – 400053

Phone: +91-915209641/42

Email: [email protected]

Tilak Ventures Rights Issue FAQs:

When is Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Record Date?

Tilak Ventures Rights Issue 2022 record date is 18 February 2022.

What is Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Price?

The company has fixed the price at ₹5 per equity share.

What is Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Ratio?

The company has fixed the ratio 3:4, 3 Rights Equity Share for every 4 Equity Shares. as on record date.

How to apply for Tilak Ventures Rights Issue 2022?

As per the record date you need to have Tilak Ventures shares in your Demat account. You can participate in Rights Issue after having the stock in your account.

