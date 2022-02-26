Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Date 2022, Price, Entitlement Ratio Details

Tilak Ventures rights issue to start from 28 February and will close on 15 March 2022. The record date is fixed for 18 February 2022. The entitlement ratio is 3 right shares for every 4 fully equity shares held on the record date.
Tilak Ventures Limited was originally incorporated in 1980 as “Tilak Finance Limited”. The company name changed to Tilak Ventures Limited in 2015 as the company wanted to change the nature of the business to finance. They advance money to individuals, firms, or corporate bodies, and receive money on deposits, or loans to carry business as financiers. They are mainly doing business of financing, investment, and trading into shares, commodities, and bullion. They are doing 2 types of businesses Finance and Commodity Activities. Check out Tilak Ventures’ rights issue details.
Objects of the Rights Issue:
- Meet working capital requirements.
- To meet issue-related expenses.
- General corporate purposes.
Tilak Ventures Issue Review
Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Date & Price Band
|Issue Open:
| 28 February 2022
|Issue Close:
|15 March 2022
|Issue Size:
|Approx ₹48.18 Crores
|Record Date
| 18 February 2021
|Price Band:
|₹5 Per Equity Share
|Listing on:
| BSE
|Ratio:
|3:4 (3 rights shares for every 4 shares)
|Equity:
|9.64 Crores Equity Share
|Live Share Price:
|Click Here
Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Time Table
|Record Date
|18 February 2022
|Deemed Date of Allotment
|28 March 2022
|Renunciation of Rights Entitlements
| 08 March 2022
Tilak Ventures Rights Issue Form & How to Apply
How to apply the Tilak Ventures rights issue? You can check Tilak Ventures issue details on click here. The other option you can apply Tilak Ventures issue via forms download on NSE Forms & BSE Forms blank forms download, fill and submit in your bank or with your broker.
Quick Links:
Tilak Ventures Issue Allotment Status
Tilak Ventures Issue Lead Managers
- CapitalSquare Advisors Pvt. Ltd.
Company Address:
Tilak Ventures Limited
E-109, Crystal Plaza, New Link Road,
Opposite Infinity Mall, Andheri (West),
Mumbai – 400053
Phone: +91-915209641/42
Email: [email protected]
Tilak Ventures Rights Issue FAQs:
Tilak Ventures Rights Issue 2022 record date is 18 February 2022.
The company has fixed the price at ₹5 per equity share.
The company has fixed the ratio 3:4, 3 Rights Equity Share for every 4 Equity Shares. as on record date.
As per the record date you need to have Tilak Ventures shares in your Demat account. You can participate in Rights Issue after having the stock in your account.
Follow correct success ipo for the latest IPO news and their reviews, also keep following us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
To know more about latest IPO gmp please visit correctsuccess.com