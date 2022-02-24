Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing
Memphis @ Minnesota
Current Records: Memphis 41-19; Minnesota 31-28
What to Know
After a few days’ rest for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Target Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It was close but no cigar for the Grizzlies as they fell 123-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday. This was hardly the result the Grizz or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Portland heading into this matchup. One thing holding the Grizz back was the mediocre play of power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.
Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Toronto Raptors at home by a decisive 103-91 margin. The losing side was boosted by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 11 rebounds.
The losses put Memphis at 41-19 and Minnesota at 31-28. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Memphis ranks first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.33 on average. The Timberwolves are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 5.85 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports North Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.97
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.
- Jan 13, 2022 – Memphis 116 vs. Minnesota 108
- Nov 20, 2021 – Minnesota 138 vs. Memphis 95
- Nov 08, 2021 – Memphis 125 vs. Minnesota 118
- May 05, 2021 – Memphis 139 vs. Minnesota 135
- Apr 02, 2021 – Memphis 120 vs. Minnesota 108
- Jan 13, 2021 – Memphis 118 vs. Minnesota 107
- Jan 07, 2020 – Memphis 119 vs. Minnesota 112
- Dec 01, 2019 – Memphis 115 vs. Minnesota 107
- Nov 06, 2019 – Memphis 137 vs. Minnesota 121
- Mar 23, 2019 – Minnesota 112 vs. Memphis 99
- Feb 05, 2019 – Memphis 108 vs. Minnesota 106
- Jan 30, 2019 – Minnesota 99 vs. Memphis 97
- Nov 18, 2018 – Memphis 100 vs. Minnesota 87
- Apr 09, 2018 – Minnesota 113 vs. Memphis 94
- Mar 26, 2018 – Memphis 101 vs. Minnesota 93
- Dec 04, 2017 – Memphis 95 vs. Minnesota 92
- Feb 04, 2017 – Memphis 107 vs. Minnesota 99
- Nov 19, 2016 – Memphis 93 vs. Minnesota 71
- Nov 01, 2016 – Minnesota 116 vs. Memphis 80
- Oct 26, 2016 – Memphis 102 vs. Minnesota 98
- Mar 16, 2016 – Minnesota 114 vs. Memphis 108
- Feb 19, 2016 – Memphis 109 vs. Minnesota 104
- Jan 23, 2016 – Minnesota 106 vs. Memphis 101
- Nov 15, 2015 – Memphis 114 vs. Minnesota 106
