Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NBA start time

Who’s Playing

Memphis @ Minnesota

Current Records: Memphis 41-19; Minnesota 31-28

What to Know

After a few days’ rest for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Target Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for the Grizzlies as they fell 123-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday. This was hardly the result the Grizz or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Portland heading into this matchup. One thing holding the Grizz back was the mediocre play of power forward Jaren Jackson Jr., who did not have his best game: he played for 26 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-10 shooting.

Meanwhile, Minnesota lost to the Toronto Raptors at home by a decisive 103-91 margin. The losing side was boosted by center Karl-Anthony Towns, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 boards. That makes it three consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 11 rebounds.

The losses put Memphis at 41-19 and Minnesota at 31-28. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Memphis ranks first in the league when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 6.33 on average. The Timberwolves are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the contest with 5.85 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: Bally Sports North Plus

Bally Sports North Plus Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $14.97

Odds

The Grizzlies are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 2-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Memphis have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.