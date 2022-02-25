Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies: How to watch NBA online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Through 3 Quarters
Down three at the end of last quarter, the Minnesota Timberwolves have now snagged the lead. They currently hold an 84-83 lead over the Memphis Grizzlies.
Center Karl-Anthony Towns has led the way so far for Minnesota, as he has 20 points in addition to eight boards and two blocks. A double-double would be Towns’ fourth in a row. Towns does need to be careful, however, as he is in foul trouble with four. Power forward Jaden McDaniels is also in foul trouble with four.
Memphis has been led by small forward Ziaire Williams, who so far has 21 points along with four rebounds.
Who’s Playing
Memphis @ Minnesota
Current Records: Memphis 41-19; Minnesota 31-28
What to Know
After a few days’ rest for both teams, the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves will meet up at 8 p.m. ET Feb. 24 at Target Center. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
It was close but no cigar for the Grizzlies as they fell 123-119 to the Portland Trail Blazers last Wednesday. This was hardly the result Memphis or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 12.5 points over Portland heading into this matchup. Power forward Jaren Jackson Jr. had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, Minnesota ended up a good deal behind the Toronto Raptors when they played last week, losing 103-91. Center Karl-Anthony Towns put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. That makes it three consecutive games in which Towns has had at least 11 rebounds.
Memphis is now 41-19 while Minnesota sits at 31-28. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Grizzlies come into the contest boasting the most blocked shots per game in the league at 6.33. The Timberwolves are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they enter the matchup with 5.85 blocked shots per game on average, good for third best in the league. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Center — Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV: Bally Sports North Plus
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $14.97
Odds
The Grizzlies are a slight 2-point favorite against the Timberwolves, according to the latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See NBA picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Memphis have won 17 out of their last 24 games against Minnesota.
Injury Report for Minnesota
- McKinley Wright IV: Out (Elbow)
Injury Report for Memphis
- Dillon Brooks: Out (Ankle)
- Yves Pons: Out (Thigh)
