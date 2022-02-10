Timberwolves vs. Kings odds, line, spread: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 9 predictions from proven computer model

The Sacramento Kings will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 10 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Golden 1 Center. The Kings are 20-36 overall and 14-17 at home, while Minnesota is 29-25 overall and 13-15 on the road. This is a rematch just one day after Minnesota recorded a 134-114 win on Tuesday night.

Minnesota is favored by nine-points in the latest Kings vs. Timberwolves odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over-under is set at 235.

Kings vs. Timberwolves spread: Kings +9

Kings vs. Timberwolves over-under: 235 points

Featured Game | Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

What you need to know about the Kings

Sacramento is coming off a 134-114 loss to Minnesota on Tuesday night, but that was not the storyline of the day. The Kings pulled off a six-player trade with Indiana, acquiring Domantas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb and Justin Holiday. They were without all three of their new acquisitions on Tuesday, and they are all questionable to make their debuts on Wednesday.

Star guard De’Aaron Fox returned from an ankle injury, scoring 29 points in the loss. Chimezie Metu was Sacramento’s leading rebounder, pulling down eight boards. The Kings did not cover the spread on Tuesday, but they have covered the spread in four of their last six games.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Minnesota extended its winning streak to five games on Tuesday, as it swept Detroit in a home-and-home last week. The Timberwolves were red-hot from the perimeter in Tuesday’s win, knocking down 22 3-pointers. Karl-Anthony Towns and Jarred Vanderbilt helped Minnesota dominate on the boards, finishing with a 49-38 advantage in that category.

Towns scored 25 points and grabbed nine rebounds, while Vanderbilt added 11 rebounds and nine points. Backup Malik Beasley drilled seven 3-pointers on eight attempts, finishing with 21 points. The Timberwolves have covered the spread in all five victories during their winning streak.

How to make Timberwolves vs. Kings picks

