Timberwolves vs. Nuggets odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 1 predictions from proven computer model

A Northwest Division battle is on tap between the Denver Nuggets and the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. ET on Tuesday at the Target Center. Minnesota is 25-25 overall and 14-10 at home, while Denver is 28-21 overall and 15-12 on the road. The Nuggets have won 12 of the last 13 head-to-head meetings between these teams.

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets spread: Timberwolves -3.5

Timberwolves vs. Nuggets over-under: 232 points

Featured Game | Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Denver Nuggets

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

The Timberwolves’ game against the Utah Jazz on Sunday was close at halftime, but Minnesota turned on the heat in the second half with 74 points en route to a 126-106 win. It was another big night for center Karl-Anthony Towns, who posted a triple-double with 31 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists. The Timberwolves have now won nine of their last 14 games.

Towns leads the team with 24.4 points, 9.4 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Guard Anthony Edwards is adding 22.7 points, while D’Angelo Russell is the third-leading scorer with 18.8 points. Russell has missed the last two games with a shin injury and is listed as questionable for Tuesday’s game. Minnesota has won seven of its last eight home games.

What you need to know about the Nuggets

Denver is coming off one of its best performances of the season, blowing out Milwaukee in a 136-100 win. The Nuggets have now won 10 of their last 13 games and are riding a five-game winning streak. Reigning MVP Nikola Jokic is having another phenomenal campaign, averaging 26.0 points, 13.7 rebounds and 7.8 assists.

Jokic is currently listed as questionable for Tuesday’s contest due to a toe injury. If he is unable to go, it would leave veteran guard Will Barton as the team’s leading scorer at 15.4 points per game. Denver has won seven consecutive road games at Minnesota.

