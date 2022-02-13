Timberwolves vs. Pacers prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Feb. 13 best bets from model on 65-36 run

The Indiana Pacers (19-38) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (29-27) in a Sunday afternoon showdown. Both teams are hoping to end their losing streaks. The Timberwolves have lost two consecutive games, while the Pacers have lost five straight. Indiana has dominated this series in recent years, winning five of its last six meetings against the Timberwolves.

Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is at 3 p.m. ET. Minnesota is favored by six points in the latest Timberwolves vs. Pacers odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the Over-Under is 238.5.

Timberwolves vs. Pacers spread: Minnesota -6

Timberwolves vs. Pacers over-under: 238.5 points

Timberwolves vs. Pacers money line: Minnesota -250, Indiana +205

MIN: The Timberwolves are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games as a favorite

IND: The over is 4-0 in Indiana’s last 4 games as a home underdog

Why the Timberwolves can cover



Guard D’Angelo Russell averages 19 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 6.9 assists per game. The Ohio State product has scored 20-plus points in five of his last 10 outings. In the Feb. 9 battle against the Sacramento Kings, Russell finished with 29 points, four rebounds, and 10 assists. He found his stroke from downtown, shooting 6-for-13 from 3-point range. The 2015 second-overall pick has also been a great playmaker for Minnesota, dishing out at least 10 assists in 10 games thus far.

Forward Anthony Edwards logs 22.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game. Edwards is an athletic wing for Minnesota who can attack the rim with force. In just his second season, the Georgia product has developed into a great offensive threat. He has scored at least 25 points in six of his last 10 games.

Why the Pacers can cover

Newly acquired guard Tyrese Haliburton is ready to take on a bigger role in Indiana. He’s averaging 14.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 7.4 assists per game this season. The Iowa State product can space the floor for Indiana, connecting on 41 percent of his 3-point attempts. In his first game as a Pacer, Haliburton led the team in scoring, finishing with 23 points, six assists, and three steals against the Cavaliers.

Guard Buddy Hield was also traded to Indiana. He puts up 14.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game. He has been a sharpshooter since entering the league and this season is no different. Hield is shooting 37 percent from 3-point land. The Oklahoma product can knock it down from anywhere on the floor. Hield also had a solid outing in his first game for Indiana, recording 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists.

