Timberwolves vs. Thunder prediction, odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Mar. 4 best bets from proven computer model

The Oklahoma City Thunder (20-42) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (34-29) in a Northwest Division battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday, March 4 at Paycom Center. Minnesota is coming off a 129-114 win over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday, while Oklahoma City upset the Denver Nuggets 119-107 on Wednesday night.

Thunder vs. Timberwolves spread: Thunder +8

Thunder vs. Timberwolves over-under: 230 points

Featured Game | Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

What you need to know about the Thunder

While not quite a landslide, the contest between the Thunder and the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday was still a pretty decisive one as Oklahoma City wrapped it up with a 119-107 win on the road. Oklahoma City can attribute much of their success to center Isaiah Roby, who had 26 points and five assists in addition to seven rebounds.

The Thunder are still in rebuilding mode, but they do have some nice pieces already in place. Point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is developing into a bona fide star, with per game averages of 23.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.8 rebounds per game. Oklahoma City is 36-21-4 against the spread in 2021-22.

What you need to know about the Timberwolves

Meanwhile, Minnesota didn’t have too much trouble with the Golden State Warriors at home on Tuesday as they won 129-114. It was another big night for the Timberwolves’ center Karl-Anthony Towns, who had 39 points along with nine boards.

The Timberwolves are a young, talented team on the verge of contending in the Western Conference. Towns is one the NBA’s best players, averaging 24.5 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 3.9 assists per game. Minnesota will be without rising start Anthony Edwards (knee) for this game. The Timberwolves are 32-29-1 against the spread in 2021-22.

